Two children die, five others injured in New Madrid Co. crash

MARSTON, Mo. — Two Memphis, Tennessee, children were killed, and five others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in New Madrid County.
According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:01 p.m. on Interstate 55, 2 miles south of Marston, as a northbound sport utility vehicle driven by Startisha M. Brown, 34, of Memphis failed to yield and pulled into the path of a northbound International operated by Daniel L. Wiggins, 55, of Pineville, Louisiana.
Brown's 11-year-old male passenger of Memphis was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:29 p.m. by New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle and taken to the New Madrid County Morgue. Another passenger of Brown's, a 14-year-old male of Memphis, was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m. by Dr. Gregory Zolkowski.
Brown and her 14-year-old female passenger of Memphis received moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Brown's three other passengers — Tatrelisha M. Brown, 30; a 13-year-old female; and a 15-year-old female of Memphis — received serious injuries. Two were flown to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and another was transported by ambulance.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.