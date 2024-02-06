Two children die, five others injured in New Madrid Co. crash

Brown's 11-year-old male passenger of Memphis was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:29 p.m. by New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle and taken to the New Madrid County Morgue. Another passenger of Brown's, a 14-year-old male of Memphis, was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m. by Dr. Gregory Zolkowski.

Brown and her 14-year-old female passenger of Memphis received moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Brown's three other passengers — Tatrelisha M. Brown, 30; a 13-year-old female; and a 15-year-old female of Memphis — received serious injuries. Two were flown to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and another was transported by ambulance.