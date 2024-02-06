All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 6, 2022

Two children die, five others injured in New Madrid Co. crash

MARSTON, Mo. — Two Memphis, Tennessee, children were killed, and five others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in New Madrid County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:01 p.m. on Interstate 55, 2 miles south of Marston, as a northbound sport utility vehicle driven by Startisha M. Brown, 34, of Memphis failed to yield and pulled into the path of a northbound International operated by Daniel L. Wiggins, 55, of Pineville, Louisiana...

Standard Democrat

MARSTON, Mo. — Two Memphis, Tennessee, children were killed, and five others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in New Madrid County.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:01 p.m. on Interstate 55, 2 miles south of Marston, as a northbound sport utility vehicle driven by Startisha M. Brown, 34, of Memphis failed to yield and pulled into the path of a northbound International operated by Daniel L. Wiggins, 55, of Pineville, Louisiana.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brown's 11-year-old male passenger of Memphis was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:29 p.m. by New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle and taken to the New Madrid County Morgue. Another passenger of Brown's, a 14-year-old male of Memphis, was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m. by Dr. Gregory Zolkowski.

Brown and her 14-year-old female passenger of Memphis received moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Brown's three other passengers — Tatrelisha M. Brown, 30; a 13-year-old female; and a 15-year-old female of Memphis — received serious injuries. Two were flown to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and another was transported by ambulance.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy