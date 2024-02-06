Two charged with murder after Sikeston park shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers responded to Rotary Park, 300 Industrial Drive, in reference to reports of gunfire, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS.

Officers responded to the area to investigate and were able to locate the scene where the shooting took place. Officers found and identified all people involved in the incident. During the investigation, it was determined there were two victims from the shooting: an 18-year-old man who was pronounced dead at a local hospital and an 18-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical care.

Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident with the assistance of The Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad, which comprises investigators from Sikeston DPS, state Highway Patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Office and the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office.

Ramsey and Watkins were identified as suspects and arrested. They are currently in custody and being held without bond.

"The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time," Rowe said. "The names of the victims are not being released out of respect for the families."