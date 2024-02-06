Two area farmers markets open season this week

Live plants and animals, local honey and walnuts, handmade soaps and food stands will offered at two farmers' markets opening soon, in addition to locally grown produce.

Cape Farmers' Market opens at noon Thursday in the West Park Mall parking lot in Cape Girardeau.

Vendors will sell locally grown fruit and in-season vegetables. Live plants, including flowers and herbs, also will be available, said market manager Marilyn Peters.

Baked goods, fried pies, meats, eggs, local honey, walnuts and soaps will be on hand, as will be barbecue and doughnut stands.

About 25 vendors total will be there Thursday, Peters said.

"We found out today, we will have tomatoes and salmon," the latter from a vendor out of Carbondale, Illinois, who flies to Alaska to harvest the fish, then processes, freezes and ships them back to Carbondale. she said.

"We'll also have squash, lettuce, some of the early stuff, like onions and radishes," Peters said, as well as live plants so people can start their own backyard gardens.

Many growers have greenhouses or high tunnels now, Peters said, so they can get a jump on the growing season.

"You just don't know what the weather's going to do, early on," Peters said. "You have to play it by ear."

Peters said she helped form the market about 30 years ago in the parking lot of what now is the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau.

"We've been at the mall four years now," Peters said.

"We're just getting off to the start," Peters added. "In another month, we'll have all sorts of things."

Cape Farmers' Market is open from noon to 5 p.m. each Thursday through Nov. 16.