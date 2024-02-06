Two area churches vote to leave their denomination

Two Southeast Missouri churches, one in Perry County and the other in Bollinger County, formally voted Wednesday, Nov. 30, to disaffiliate from America's second-largest Protestant denomination, the United Methodist Church (UMC).

Departure tallies

Perryville UMC voted unanimously, 26-0.

Crossroads UMC, Bollinger County, Missouri, voted 31-2.

Southeast District superintendent Bruce Baxter supervised the voting on behalf of the Missouri Conference.

Reflection

The Rev. Kevin Barron pastors the breakaway churches.

"I am grateful both of the congregations I serve understood what is at stake and voted to support the Bible," he said, adding continuing "rebellion" in the denomination against what Barron called the Biblical position that marriage is between a man and a woman is at the heart of the move to disaffiliate.

"The foundation of this rebellion is a desertion of Biblical doctrines that are at the core of orthodoxy, meaning the authority of the Bible over the life of the Christian, the divinity of Christ and the fact that salvation is found only in Jesus. It soon became very clear that a separation was inevitable," said Barron, who has served the two Perryville-area congregations since 2017.

In its governing document called the Discipline, the denomination still officially bans same-sex marriage and the ordination of any "self-avowed, practicing homosexual."