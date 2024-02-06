All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 11, 2021

Tunes at Twilight returns at new location after COVID-induced cancellation last year

After a canceled season last year because of COVID-19 cases, Tunes at Twilight is returning this Friday at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Tunes at Twilight — a free, outdoor concert series hosted by Old Town Cape that has been around for almost 20 years — was previously held at the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn and gazebo in downtown Cape Girardeau, but because of the ongoing construction for the new City Hall, the location this year has been moved to the park near River Campus.. ...

Southeast Missourian
Gary and Roberta Gordon kick off the Tunes at Twilight spring concert series May 12, 2017, at the Common Pleas Courthouse Gazebo in Cape Girardeau.
Gary and Roberta Gordon kick off the Tunes at Twilight spring concert series May 12, 2017, at the Common Pleas Courthouse Gazebo in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

After a canceled season last year because of COVID-19 cases, Tunes at Twilight is returning this Friday at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

Tunes at Twilight — a free, outdoor concert series hosted by Old Town Cape that has been around for almost 20 years — was previously held at the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn and gazebo in downtown Cape Girardeau, but because of the ongoing construction for the new City Hall, the location this year has been moved to the park near River Campus.

Julia Thompson, events coordinator and Riverfront Market manager at Old Town Cape, said they are excited to bring back the event, with a few new things this time around.

In addition to the tunes, food trucks and stands will be present. It will include Gabriel's Food + Wine, Speck Pizza + Street Food, Gravel Dogs Biscuits and Ty's Summer Sno.

Thompson said Knights of Columbus at 318 S. Spanish St. will be open for drinks from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and will allow those attending Tunes at Twilight to park in its parking lot.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schedule of performers

Spring line-up, starting at 7 p.m.:

  • Friday: Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole
  • May 21: Kitchen Table Tunes with Mila Sims, John Reimbold and Friends
  • May 28: Holly Benton and the Kevins
  • June 4: The Jumper Cables of Cape Girardeau
  • June 11: Alec Umfleet
  • June 18: The Ivas John Band

Fall line-up, starting at 6:30 p.m.:

  • Aug. 6: Anne McCue
  • Aug. 13: Doug MacLeod
  • Aug. 20: Annie Sellick and Pat Bergeson
  • Aug. 27: Brody Buster
  • Sept. 3: Carl Banks
  • Sept. 10: Lojo Russo

The rainout location for this year is Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway.

According to its website, Old Town Cape recommends attendees wear face coverings if older than 9 and maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone who lives outside of their household until further notice. Old Town Cape also asks for anyone or those in their family feeling sick to stay home for the protection of others.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy