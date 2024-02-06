After a canceled season last year because of COVID-19 cases, Tunes at Twilight is returning this Friday at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
Tunes at Twilight — a free, outdoor concert series hosted by Old Town Cape that has been around for almost 20 years — was previously held at the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn and gazebo in downtown Cape Girardeau, but because of the ongoing construction for the new City Hall, the location this year has been moved to the park near River Campus.
Julia Thompson, events coordinator and Riverfront Market manager at Old Town Cape, said they are excited to bring back the event, with a few new things this time around.
In addition to the tunes, food trucks and stands will be present. It will include Gabriel's Food + Wine, Speck Pizza + Street Food, Gravel Dogs Biscuits and Ty's Summer Sno.
Thompson said Knights of Columbus at 318 S. Spanish St. will be open for drinks from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and will allow those attending Tunes at Twilight to park in its parking lot.
Spring line-up, starting at 7 p.m.:
Fall line-up, starting at 6:30 p.m.:
The rainout location for this year is Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway.
According to its website, Old Town Cape recommends attendees wear face coverings if older than 9 and maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone who lives outside of their household until further notice. Old Town Cape also asks for anyone or those in their family feeling sick to stay home for the protection of others.
