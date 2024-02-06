Tunes at Twilight fall series begins Aug. 6

This story has been updated to reflect the correct start date of the concert series.

Don’t act too quick and pack away your lawn chairs and picnic blankets at the end of summer. Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight series will return for its fall series Aug. 6.

Since 2007, musicians have captivated Tunes at Twilight audiences with performances leading from evening till dusk. It’s a free, entirely outdoor concert series open to all members of the public.

“It’s a really fun event,” Julia Thompson, event coordinator for Old Town Cape, said. “People bring their families with picnic baskets, and everyone seems to really enjoy each other’s company.”