July 16, 2021
Tunes at Twilight fall series begins Aug. 6
Don't act too quick and pack away your lawn chairs and picnic blankets at the end of summer. Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight series will return for its fall series Aug. 6. Since 2007, musicians have captivated Tunes at Twilight audiences with performances leading from evening till dusk. It's a free, entirely outdoor concert series open to all members of the public...
Monica Obradovic
A crowd watches Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole perform during Tunes at Twilight in May at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
A crowd watches Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole perform during Tunes at Twilight in May at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian file

This story has been updated to reflect the correct start date of the concert series.

Don’t act too quick and pack away your lawn chairs and picnic blankets at the end of summer. Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight series will return for its fall series Aug. 6.

Since 2007, musicians have captivated Tunes at Twilight audiences with performances leading from evening till dusk. It’s a free, entirely outdoor concert series open to all members of the public.

“It’s a really fun event,” Julia Thompson, event coordinator for Old Town Cape, said. “People bring their families with picnic baskets, and everyone seems to really enjoy each other’s company.”

The series’s fall run will kick off with Anne McCue at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. It will conclude with Lojo Russo on Sept. 10.

The Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus will host each session. The series was held at Ivers Square in previous years, but moved to SEMO’s River Campus because of the new City Hall construction.

In times of bad weather, the concerts will move to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. See Old Town Cape’s Facebook page for updates or venue changes

Tunes at Twilight's fall lineup:

  • Aug. 6: Anne McCue
  • Aug. 13: Doug MacLeod
  • Aug. 20: Annie Sellick and Pat Bergeson
  • Aug. 27: Brody Buster
  • Sept. 3: Carl Banks
  • Sept. 10: Lojo Russo
