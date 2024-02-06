Tunes at Twilight concert series returning to Ivers Square in May

Tunes at Twilight, a free outdoor Friday night concert series, resumes its spring season at 7 p.m. May 13 in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The event had been moved to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus during construction of the now-completed Cape Girardeau City Hall.

"Old Town Cape is very excited to be moving forward with this community event at the new City Hall grounds, showcasing the beautiful improvements on the performance gazebo, located within walking distance to downtown businesses," according to an OTC release received Wednesday.

Food vendors will be on site for the duration of each concert.