NewsApril 29, 2022

Tunes at Twilight concert series returning to Ivers Square in May

Tunes at Twilight, a free outdoor Friday night concert series, resumes its spring season at 7 p.m. May 13 in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event had been moved to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus during construction of the now-completed Cape Girardeau City Hall...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A crowd watches an act perform in May at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. With completion of new Cape Girardeau City Hall, Tunes at Twilight will return this spring to its traditional location at Ivers Square, Old Town Cape<br>announced.
A crowd watches an act perform in May at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. With completion of new Cape Girardeau City Hall, Tunes at Twilight will return this spring to its traditional location at Ivers Square, Old Town Cape<br>announced.Southeast Missourian file

Tunes at Twilight, a free outdoor Friday night concert series, resumes its spring season at 7 p.m. May 13 in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The event had been moved to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus during construction of the now-completed Cape Girardeau City Hall.

"Old Town Cape is very excited to be moving forward with this community event at the new City Hall grounds, showcasing the beautiful improvements on the performance gazebo, located within walking distance to downtown businesses," according to an OTC release received Wednesday.

Food vendors will be on site for the duration of each concert.

Schedule

  • May 13: Donna Herula Trio
  • May 20: Jason Heeter
  • May 27: Burney Sisters
  • June 3: Hector Anchando
  • June 10: Karen Jonas
  • June 17: Shaun Munday

Inclement weather

In case of rain, Tunes at Twilight will move indoors to Gospel Life Church, 817 Broadway, with placards placed at Ivers Square to alert guests to the change. OTC's Facebook page may also be consulted the day of the event for any weather-related alteration in venue.

Sponsors

SoutheastHEALTH is Premier Event Sponsor. Event partners are The Bank of Missouri; Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; KRCU; Main Key Realty and Missouri Arts Council.

