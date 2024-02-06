WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, clashing with police and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

A staff member to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) responded to the Southeast Missourian noting the congressman and his staff were safe. Smith later issued a statement on social media.

"It was Oscar Wilde who said 'When Liberty comes with hands dabbled in blood, it is hard to shake hands with her.'

"The current acts of violence can never be accepted under any circumstances no matter your political affiliation.

"I condemn this violence and give my complete support to the brave Capitol Police officers working to restore order.

"Pray for America."

Senator Josh Hawley released the following statement:

"Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job."

A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening, and an announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Protesters were also seen inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”