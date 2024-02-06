Trout season opens Feb. 1 with special rules

Fishing anglers can harvest trout from parks in Jackson, Perryville and Sikeston beginning Feb. 1, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Fishermen may catch and release the trout before the harvest time. Only flies, artificial lures and unscented plastic baits can be used to catch trout before Feb. 1. After Feb. 1, any bait may be used. Anglers may harvest up to four trout.

The City of Jackson and the MDC have teamed together to stock Rotary Lake with trout since 2003. This year, the MDC filled Rotary Lake with about 1,900 trout, according to a news release issued in October.