Trout season opens Feb. 1 with special rules

Fishing anglers can harvest trout from parks in Jackson, Perryville and Sikeston beginning Feb. 1, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Fishermen may catch and release the trout before the harvest time. Only flies, artificial lures and unscented plastic baits can be used to catch trout before Feb. 1. After Feb. 1, any bait may be used. Anglers may harvest up to four trout.
The City of Jackson and the MDC have teamed together to stock Rotary Lake with trout since 2003. This year, the MDC filled Rotary Lake with about 1,900 trout, according to a news release issued in October.
MDC also stocks Perryville's Legion Lake and the Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond with trout.
All anglers ages 16 to 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit and a trout permit to harvest trout.
"I recommend anglers use 2- to 4-pound test line, small hooks and little or no added weight to their line," MDC fisheries management biologist Salvador Mondragon said in a news release. "Baits include almost any type of small spinner, small crankbaits and natural baits such as worms, cheese and commercially produced dough baits."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.