Trio brightens days for seniors, veterans with handmade cards

"It's nice always to get something in the mail," Belinda Mueller said as she joined Brenda Speidel and Georgia Howe one rainy July afternoon to create handmade greeting cards to deliver to nursing home residents and veterans.

The three -- Speidel, her 92-year-old mother Howe and Howe's neighbor, Mueller -- have made thousands of cards over the past five years.

Using stamps, ink pads and a little creativity, the group bonds over "thinking of you," sympathy, Christmas and birthday card creation. They often lose track of time, Speidel said, as they gather around a table in Howe's home to volunteer their time.

Especially during the pandemic lockdown, it's important to reach out to people in senior living and veteran homes, Speidel said. Many people in group homes may not be allowed to visit with family or friends due to COVID-19, she said, and greeting cards can make a positive impact.

"Some people scrapbook, some people making greeting cards -- we've taken it to the next level with donating them, and that's our little mission," Spiedel said.