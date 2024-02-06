Trick-or-treaters sign 'Halloween Book' for past 50 years

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- Trick-or-treaters in a neighborhood outside St. Louis are signing their name in a "Halloween Book" that's been around for 50 years.

The Halloween Book of Webster Groves' origins began in 1953 in the home of Eda Lincoln Cushing, who originally used it as a guest book for adults. By 1967, the book became a log for the names of trick-or-treaters.

The book has been passed along to other families in the neighborhood as time went on. It resides with Jenny Hannel and her family, who live next door to where Cushing used to live.

This is the Hannels' third year with the book. The family said they had to start another Halloween Book to fit the names.