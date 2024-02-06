All sections
NewsNovember 2, 2017

Trick-or-treaters sign 'Halloween Book' for past 50 years

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- Trick-or-treaters in a neighborhood outside St. Louis are signing their name in a "Halloween Book" that's been around for 50 years. The Halloween Book of Webster Groves' origins began in 1953 in the home of Eda Lincoln Cushing, who originally used it as a guest book for adults. By 1967, the book became a log for the names of trick-or-treaters...

Associated Press

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- Trick-or-treaters in a neighborhood outside St. Louis are signing their name in a "Halloween Book" that's been around for 50 years.

The Halloween Book of Webster Groves' origins began in 1953 in the home of Eda Lincoln Cushing, who originally used it as a guest book for adults. By 1967, the book became a log for the names of trick-or-treaters.

The book has been passed along to other families in the neighborhood as time went on. It resides with Jenny Hannel and her family, who live next door to where Cushing used to live.

This is the Hannels' third year with the book. The family said they had to start another Halloween Book to fit the names.

Children in a variety of costumes added their names Tuesday night to generations of Webster Groves children who have done the same. Matthew Taylor, the father of one of the children trick-or-treating, said he signed the Halloween Book for years as a child in the 1980s with his friends.

"I found a bunch of my old signatures a couple years ago," Taylor said. "It brings back a lot of memories of who I was with every year. There were kids I forgot all about."

Jenny Hannel said her family will pass the book on to another neighbor on the street if they ever move.

"I am just honored to be part of the tradition," said Hannel, who's the third official keeper of the book. "It's part of Webster Groves Halloween history now."

