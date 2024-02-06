All sections
NewsFebruary 7, 2020

Trial set in case of bicycle stolen from Scott City boy battling cancer

Scott City police officers recovered Collin Braun's missing bicycle within minutes of it being reported stolen in January. The suspect, however, has claimed innocence.

Ben Matthews

Scott City police officers recovered Collin Braun’s missing bicycle within minutes of it being reported stolen in January. The suspect, however, has claimed innocence.

Jessica Braun was helping her 15-year-old son prepare to travel to a medical appointment Jan. 14 in Memphis, Tennessee, when she noticed the bicycle had gone missing from the backyard in the past two days, according to a police report filed by the mother.

Scott City police Sgt. Thomas Foster immediately attempted to contact Michael Riegert, 40, according to the incident narrative written by the officer.

The officer’s report stated the suspect had a history of bike theft, and Foster drove to the suspect’s residence in the 500 block of State Street based on prior dealings with Reigert.

“Upon my arrival, I observed a bright orange Mongoose ‘Alert’ bicycle fitting every description given by Braun in the driveway of the aforementioned residence,” the report stated.

Having located the reportedly stolen bicycle, the report stated Foster made contact with the suspect’s wife at the location, but was unable to locate Reigert. According to Foster’s report, the wife stated she remembered Reigert outside with the bike the day before.

Foster informed the woman the bicycle was stolen from a juvenile with cancer, according to the report, to which she replied by saying, “That’s just disgusting. I can’t believe Mike.”

On Thursday, Reigert said he arrived at the police station a few hours later after discovering police had been searching for him.

The report stated he turned himself in upon his arrival at about 7:45 p.m. and was released after being booked on a summons for stealing. The violation carries a maximum penalty of up to 90 days.

Standing before Judge Allen Moss in municipal court, Reigert maintained his innocence Thursday and requested to serve as his own representation at a trial. The next court date in the case is currently scheduled for March 5.

At his home Thursday afternoon, Reigert said bicycles regularly come and go from his residence but denied having a history of stealing bikes.

The alleged thief further explained his regular role as a neighborhood bicycle repairman, and said he sometimes refurbishes bicycles from trucks destined for junkyards to give to local youths.

Reigert said the Mongoose bike was left on the edge of his property for repairs, which included tightening the handlebars.

“The kids bring bikes here all the time,” Reigert said. “It wasn’t out of the ordinary.”

The suspected thief is currently out on bond in a Nov. 10 case with charges of second-degree burglary and stealing in Scott County, according to Scott City municipal attorney Rebecca Reed.

“An adult stealing a bicycle from a child, who’s already battling cancer, is irredeemable. I hope we get witness cooperation,” Reed wrote.

As he grappled with potential court penalties and continued to maintain his innocence, Reigert said the crime was heinous and felt horrible when he was accused of allegedly committing it.

“That kid deserves anything. I wish I could do something for him,” Reigert said. “I wouldn’t have [stolen Braun’s bicycle] though. I’m not that kind of person.”

