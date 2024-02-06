Scott City police officers recovered Collin Braun’s missing bicycle within minutes of it being reported stolen in January. The suspect, however, has claimed innocence.

Jessica Braun was helping her 15-year-old son prepare to travel to a medical appointment Jan. 14 in Memphis, Tennessee, when she noticed the bicycle had gone missing from the backyard in the past two days, according to a police report filed by the mother.

Scott City police Sgt. Thomas Foster immediately attempted to contact Michael Riegert, 40, according to the incident narrative written by the officer.

The officer’s report stated the suspect had a history of bike theft, and Foster drove to the suspect’s residence in the 500 block of State Street based on prior dealings with Reigert.

“Upon my arrival, I observed a bright orange Mongoose ‘Alert’ bicycle fitting every description given by Braun in the driveway of the aforementioned residence,” the report stated.

Having located the reportedly stolen bicycle, the report stated Foster made contact with the suspect’s wife at the location, but was unable to locate Reigert. According to Foster’s report, the wife stated she remembered Reigert outside with the bike the day before.

Foster informed the woman the bicycle was stolen from a juvenile with cancer, according to the report, to which she replied by saying, “That’s just disgusting. I can’t believe Mike.”

On Thursday, Reigert said he arrived at the police station a few hours later after discovering police had been searching for him.

The report stated he turned himself in upon his arrival at about 7:45 p.m. and was released after being booked on a summons for stealing. The violation carries a maximum penalty of up to 90 days.