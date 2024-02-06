Tree removal set at historic Jackson museum

A large and deteriorating pin oak tree will be removed from behind the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, according to the Jackson Heritage Association.

According to a Jackson Heritage news release, the deciduous hardwood — likely planted in the 1970s — "is showing signs of severe rot."

Plans are to remove the tree at the end of this month or in early June.

Jackson Heritage leaders said in its place will be planted smaller trees native to Missouri, which will be less likely to grow large enough to potentially damage the museum.

The move is part of an ongoing effort to clean up the museum grounds, including the purchase of an adjacent house — which will be razed to make way for a future planned event center.