NewsMay 24, 2022

Tree removal set at historic Jackson museum

A large and deteriorating pin oak tree will be removed from behind the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, according to the Jackson Heritage Association. According to a Jackson Heritage news release, the deciduous hardwood — likely planted in the 1970s — "is showing signs of severe rot."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A large pin oak tree, behind Jackson's Oliver House Museum is expected to be removed later this month or in June because of rot.
A large pin oak tree, behind Jackson's Oliver House Museum is expected to be removed later this month or in June because of rot.Submitted

A large and deteriorating pin oak tree will be removed from behind the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, according to the Jackson Heritage Association.

According to a Jackson Heritage news release, the deciduous hardwood — likely planted in the 1970s — "is showing signs of severe rot."

Plans are to remove the tree at the end of this month or in early June.

Jackson Heritage leaders said in its place will be planted smaller trees native to Missouri, which will be less likely to grow large enough to potentially damage the museum.

The move is part of an ongoing effort to clean up the museum grounds, including the purchase of an adjacent house — which will be razed to make way for a future planned event center.

A capital campaign for such a center has been started.

University of Kentucky horticulturists say pin oaks typically grow up to 70 feet tall but can reach 100 feet with a 25-foot-to-40-foot spread.

UK scientists add a pin oak is considered one of the faster growing oaks, capable of 12 to 15 feet of growth over a five-to-seven-year period.

"All too often, mass plantings of pin oaks are being cut down because of disease," according to UK's College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

Oliver House Museum is open the first Sunday of May, July and October, plus all three Sundays before Christmas.

Once the residence of Robert and Marie Watkins Oliver, the structure dates from the late 1800s. Marie Oliver has been called "Missouri's Betsy Ross," as she and a friend designed the state flag.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

