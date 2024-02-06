Feral hogs have long been known in Missouri as an invasive species capable of mass destruction of agriculture. Their aggressive rooting can lay waste to a field in a single night, costing farmers dearly.

Several counties in Southeast Missouri have become a primary battleground in recent years in the fight to eliminate feral hogs. Trappers from the Missouri Department of Conservation, U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies, with the help and participation of landowners, have been successful in removing hundreds of hogs from the region, but illegal reintroduction techniques by hog hunters, and the animals’ rapid rate of reproduction keep the population coming back.

“Hogs are social animals that travel in groups called sounders,” according to the MDC website. “Shooting one or two hogs scatters the sounder and makes trapping efforts aimed at catching the entire group at once more difficult, because hogs become trap-shy and more wary of baited sites.”

On April 8, a boar weighing some 130 pounds was killed by a vehicle on Interstate 55 near Dutchtown, likely a result of flooding, according to Matthew Peter, MDC feral-hog coordinator for Southeast Missouri.

“Feral hogs usually will use these diversion channels, creeks or rivers across the state to travel,” Peter said. “He probably got flooded out of one area, so he just kept on moving through until he found himself on the highway.”

Feral hogs are seen in a corral Missouri Department of Conservation

Peter said much of Cape Girardeau is too urbanized for hogs, but surrounding areas, parts of Perry and Bollinger counties, have been a focus of elimination efforts.

According to the USDA, 32 hogs were taken from Bollinger County in 2015, the first year of trapping there. Two-hundred-eighty feral hogs were removed from Bollinger County in 2018; and so far in 2019, 121.

“The main reason for that increase is not only increased staffing — it’s landowner participation, which is very, very important to the success of this operation,” Peter said. “If we were to just trap feral hogs on public land, and not on any surrounding properties, then the feral hogs would just seek refuge on neighboring landowners.”

Peter said one trapper who has worked the Castor River in Wayne and Bollinger counties for three years has reported significant declines in damages caused by hog rooting since he began trapping in the area.

“Right now, he’s just working one sounder of hogs, and he’s already got 61 for the year,” Peter said.