Trampoline business plans to expand into Cape

Next month, Ultimate Air Trampoline Park is expected to secure a property that would allow it to expand the Jonesboro, Arkansas-based business to include a new indoor trampoline center in Cape Girardeau.

Buddy Caubble, one owner of Ultimate Air, said Wednesday the company is excited to be pursuing the expansion.

“We’ve got a building we’re supposed to close on on Feb. 17,” he said. He declined to name the location of the property until the deal is completed.

He gave several details regarding the plans for the proposed center, however.

“It’s going to be a 35,000-square-foot building, and inside that building, we’ll have about 12,000 square feet of trampolines and attractions,” he said.

The facility, he said, will be similar to their existing one in Jonesboro, in which the jumping area looks almost like a gymnasium, but with trampolines instead of a court floor.

Patrons in Jonesboro can purchase one of several hourly pass options and then jump freely or participate in games, fitness routines or other exercises.

At the Cape Girardeau location, Caubble said they plan to have a similar operation, with fitness classes at various times throughout the day to accommodate the schedules of parents and working people, as well as children.

He said spaces will be designated for younger children, “for people worried about their toddler bouncing around with 18-year-old kids. It should be fun for all ages.”

The new facility also will house a laser maze and rentable rooms for parties, he said, and patrons or corporations will be able to rent anywhere from one room up to the entire facility if desired.

Caubble said once the owners are able to close on the building, they expect renovations to last roughly three months.