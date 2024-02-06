Traffic study suggests roundabout solution for 61/Deerwood in Jackson

Another roundabout could be coming to Jackson based on results of a traffic study presented to city officials earlier this week.

The study, performed in early March, determined a roundabout is the best solution for periodic traffic congestion at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near the entrance to the Jackson Civic Center.

“We have been hearing more about traffic at that intersection because of the Civic Center, because of the amount of development in subdivisions off of Deerwood and the recent opening of Connection Point Church,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said.

The church at 358 E. Deerwood Drive opened in late 2019 and draws hundreds of worshippers to its Sunday morning services, most of whom travel through the intersection where the roundabout is being proposed.

At their study session Monday night, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen heard from a representative of the Lochmueller Group, a traffic and infrastructure consulting firm from St. Louis that studied traffic patterns at the intersection earlier this year. The study took place in early March before schools and many businesses were closed and resident were asked to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the study found there were certain peak times of traffic congestion at the intersection, the traffic volume did not rise to the level that would require a four-way traffic signal.

“The two options we looked at were installing traffic signals and building a roundabout,” Lochmueller representative Cheryl Sharp told the aldermen. Sharp, Lochmueller’s manager of traffic and multimodual analysis, said traffic volume at the intersection “does not meet signal criteria” and a roundabout would have a “higher safety benefit as compared to a traffic signal.”

In addition, she said roundabouts have been shown to reduce intersection traffic crashes by 44%, whereas “signals can reduce potential expected crashes by anywhere from 16 to 29%.” Since 2014, there has been an average of one accident a year at the intersection.

“A roundabout is a viable alternative (to a signal) at this location in terms of capacity and safety,” according to Lochmueller’s 15-page study report. “It can also act as a gateway into Jackson, indicating that vehicles should begin to slow down as they approach the more urban area.”

The report also stated “while installation of a roundabout has a higher fixed cost than traditional traffic control measures such as a traffic signal, there are no future operation and maintenance costs.” According to the report, a roundabout at the U.S. 61 intersection with Deerwood Drive would cost between $1.3 million and $1.7 million.