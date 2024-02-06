Tractors owners to open restaurant in new Drury Plaza Hotel

Jackson restaurant Tractors will open a new restaurant called The Southerner in the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center this summer.
The new restaurant is slated to open mid-summer with the Drury Plaza Hotel. Tractors is at 124 S. High St. in uptown Jackson.
Tractors owners Steve and Teresa Blankenship said in a news release the Southerner is a new concept drawn from "Teresa's Southern roots and their shared love of South's pace and hospitality."
Drury spokesman Michael Ogle said the restaurant will seat 75 inside and about 20 more on an outside patio. He said it will be staffed by about 50 to 75 people, including full-time, part-time and catering support positions.
The new restaurant will offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday, as well as catering service for the Drury Plaza Hotel.
The menu will include "new and innovative takes on Southern fare" with a "classy but casual atmosphere," according to the release.
"We loved what we were able to do before and got great feedback from our guest about how they appreciated our 'real' food and excellent hospitality," Teresa Blankenship said in the news release. "Now, with the expanded banquet space as well as an on-site restaurant, we feel as if we will be able to offer even more."
