All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 29, 2022

Toys for Tots seeks local donations

Darlene MacCubbin is in her second year of coordinating the local Toys for Tots campaign for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties for Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps Detachment No. 1081. Toys for Tots is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Marine Corps veterans Jim Halsted of Advance, Missouri, left, and Jim Winder of Jackson load toys into a trailer Dec. 12, 2019, during the Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps League Detachment 1081's Toys for Tots drive at Cape Girardeau's Osage Centre. Toys for Tots coordinator for Southeast Missouri in 2022 is Darlene MacCubbin.
Marine Corps veterans Jim Halsted of Advance, Missouri, left, and Jim Winder of Jackson load toys into a trailer Dec. 12, 2019, during the Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps League Detachment 1081's Toys for Tots drive at Cape Girardeau's Osage Centre. Toys for Tots coordinator for Southeast Missouri in 2022 is Darlene MacCubbin.Southeast Missourian file

Darlene MacCubbin is in her second year of coordinating the local Toys for Tots campaign for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties for Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps Detachment No. 1081.

Toys for Tots is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022.

MacCubbin, a member of the 1081's auxiliary, said Toys for Tots will ensure children up through age 12 from low-income families or families in need have Christmas presents this year.

"If a family would have older children, I'm certainly going to see they have Christmas also," said MacCubbin, who resides in Leopold, Missouri.

People who wish to give toys in Cape Girardeau County are encouraged to bring them to Aloha Pools & Spa building at 1728 N. Kingshighway from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Weekend dropoff times may be arranged by calling (573) 225-4093.

"Any toy is wonderful for a child. We just have to remember a lot of toys take batteries," MacCubbin advised. "For an older child, a toy may not always be appropriate but items such as a bath set or a scratch pad with colored pencils, things along that line, are always welcome."

Families who want to receive a child's gift through Toys for Tots may fill out applications at the county offices of East Missouri Action Agency in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

In Stoddard County, MacCubbin said, applications may be made through the county health department in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Scott County, families seeking Christmas help for their kids should fill out the paperwork at the YMCA in Sikeston, Missouri.

Only paper applications are used; there is no online signup.

MacCubbin, who is in her second year coordinating the local program, said some of the stories she recalls from 2021 make her emotional.

"One mother said her 8-year-old son really wanted a bicycle and that child ended up winning the bike lottery. The mom was jumping up and down and praising God and everybody was crying when she left," MacCubbin remembered. "(Toys for Tots) is all about the kids and seeing the joy on their faces."

MacCubbin said the local detachment's effort will serve more than 3,000 children in the five-county region this year.

Matt McGill coordinated Toys for Tots before MacCubbin during the darkest days of COVID-19.

McGill, a retired Marine, said he is amazed by the outpouring of generosity and support he's witnessed in Southeast Missouri.

"In 2020, people seemed to use Toys for Tots as an opportunity to hit back against lockdowns and the pandemic," McGill said.

"Seeing your fellow Americans step up when times are tough really is what makes America great," he added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy