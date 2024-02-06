Toys for Tots seeks local donations

Darlene MacCubbin is in her second year of coordinating the local Toys for Tots campaign for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties for Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps Detachment No. 1081.

Toys for Tots is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022.

MacCubbin, a member of the 1081's auxiliary, said Toys for Tots will ensure children up through age 12 from low-income families or families in need have Christmas presents this year.

"If a family would have older children, I'm certainly going to see they have Christmas also," said MacCubbin, who resides in Leopold, Missouri.

People who wish to give toys in Cape Girardeau County are encouraged to bring them to Aloha Pools & Spa building at 1728 N. Kingshighway from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Weekend dropoff times may be arranged by calling (573) 225-4093.

"Any toy is wonderful for a child. We just have to remember a lot of toys take batteries," MacCubbin advised. "For an older child, a toy may not always be appropriate but items such as a bath set or a scratch pad with colored pencils, things along that line, are always welcome."

Families who want to receive a child's gift through Toys for Tots may fill out applications at the county offices of East Missouri Action Agency in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

In Stoddard County, MacCubbin said, applications may be made through the county health department in Bloomfield, Missouri.