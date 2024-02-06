Toys for Tots seeks local donations

Darlene MacCubbin is in her second year of coordinating the local Toys for Tots campaign for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties for Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps Detachment No. 1081.
Toys for Tots is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022.
MacCubbin, a member of the 1081's auxiliary, said Toys for Tots will ensure children up through age 12 from low-income families or families in need have Christmas presents this year.
"If a family would have older children, I'm certainly going to see they have Christmas also," said MacCubbin, who resides in Leopold, Missouri.
People who wish to give toys in Cape Girardeau County are encouraged to bring them to Aloha Pools & Spa building at 1728 N. Kingshighway from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Weekend dropoff times may be arranged by calling (573) 225-4093.
"Any toy is wonderful for a child. We just have to remember a lot of toys take batteries," MacCubbin advised. "For an older child, a toy may not always be appropriate but items such as a bath set or a scratch pad with colored pencils, things along that line, are always welcome."
Families who want to receive a child's gift through Toys for Tots may fill out applications at the county offices of East Missouri Action Agency in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.
In Stoddard County, MacCubbin said, applications may be made through the county health department in Bloomfield, Missouri.
In Scott County, families seeking Christmas help for their kids should fill out the paperwork at the YMCA in Sikeston, Missouri.
Only paper applications are used; there is no online signup.
MacCubbin, who is in her second year coordinating the local program, said some of the stories she recalls from 2021 make her emotional.
"One mother said her 8-year-old son really wanted a bicycle and that child ended up winning the bike lottery. The mom was jumping up and down and praising God and everybody was crying when she left," MacCubbin remembered. "(Toys for Tots) is all about the kids and seeing the joy on their faces."
MacCubbin said the local detachment's effort will serve more than 3,000 children in the five-county region this year.
Matt McGill coordinated Toys for Tots before MacCubbin during the darkest days of COVID-19.
McGill, a retired Marine, said he is amazed by the outpouring of generosity and support he's witnessed in Southeast Missouri.
"In 2020, people seemed to use Toys for Tots as an opportunity to hit back against lockdowns and the pandemic," McGill said.
"Seeing your fellow Americans step up when times are tough really is what makes America great," he added.
