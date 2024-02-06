All sections
NewsNovember 27, 2018
Toybox, Toys for Tots to join forces, distribute based on need
For the 43rd-annual Toybox drive, the Cape Jaycees will partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in an effort to maximize both charitiesï¿½ holiday efforts...
Tyler Graef
Jeff and Kelley Branch, dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, gather presents, stockings and candy canes during the Jaycee Toybox delivery Dec. 22, 2016, in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missourian file

For the 43rd-annual Toybox drive, the Cape Jaycees will partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in an effort to maximize both charitiesï¿½ holiday efforts.

Through the Toybox program, the Jaycees collect toys and monetary donations (to purchase more toys) for more than 350 families in the Cape Girardeau city limits, the programï¿½s co-chairwoman Kelley Branch said Monday. Each year, the Toys for Tots program conducts a similar drive for families living in Cape Girardeau County outside city limits.

ï¿½This time, instead, weï¿½re collecting (toys) together and then giving them out for our respective children,ï¿½ Branch said.

The two programs have worked together in the past to cover the occasional shortcoming, Branch said, so joining forces at the start is a natural pairing.

Monetary donations made to the Jaycees and funds raised through Jaycees events, Branch said, will go to the Toybox program, but toys donated at Toybox and Toys for Tots locations will be pooled and distributed according to need.

Toy donations may be made at many area businesses, including the Southeast Missourian. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

ï¿½On Dec. 20, we have Jaycee members who will dress up as Santa Claus and go door-to-door delivering the gifts,ï¿½ Branch said.

The Jaycees also operate the Christmas for the Elderly drive, collecting a variety of essential items for senior citizens. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for Christmas for the Elderly, said while the number of recipients ï¿½ about 50 ï¿½ is smaller than the Toybox drive, donations make a significant impact for seniors struggling with everyday expenses.

Haggerty said donations typically come in the form of prescription gift cards, bedding, toiletries and other essentials. Recipients are nominated by the Division of Health and Senior Services.

ï¿½Itï¿½s coming around the corner quickly, so any donations we can get for that program would be good,ï¿½ Haggerty said.

Having been involved with Toybox for 16 years and subsequently with Christmas for the Elderly, Haggerty said the generosity displayed by Cape Girardeau residents is always heartening.

ï¿½Itï¿½s such a great tradition in the Cape Girardeau community,ï¿½ Haggerty said. ï¿½We just appreciate it. Weï¿½re blown away by the generosity of Cape County.ï¿½

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

