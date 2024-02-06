Toybox, Toys for Tots to join forces, distribute based on need

For the 43rd-annual Toybox drive, the Cape Jaycees will partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in an effort to maximize both charitiesï¿½ holiday efforts.

Through the Toybox program, the Jaycees collect toys and monetary donations (to purchase more toys) for more than 350 families in the Cape Girardeau city limits, the programï¿½s co-chairwoman Kelley Branch said Monday. Each year, the Toys for Tots program conducts a similar drive for families living in Cape Girardeau County outside city limits.

ï¿½This time, instead, weï¿½re collecting (toys) together and then giving them out for our respective children,ï¿½ Branch said.

The two programs have worked together in the past to cover the occasional shortcoming, Branch said, so joining forces at the start is a natural pairing.

Monetary donations made to the Jaycees and funds raised through Jaycees events, Branch said, will go to the Toybox program, but toys donated at Toybox and Toys for Tots locations will be pooled and distributed according to need.

Toy donations may be made at many area businesses, including the Southeast Missourian. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

ï¿½On Dec. 20, we have Jaycee members who will dress up as Santa Claus and go door-to-door delivering the gifts,ï¿½ Branch said.