NewsNovember 29, 2022

Toybox program set for 47th year

Cape Girardeau Jaycees are once again gearing up for their holiday program that brings joy to hundreds of families. This year will be the 47th for Toybox, a charity program providing Christmas gifts to Cape Girardeau children. The Jaycees work all year to put on the program, said Tiffany Brosey, chairwoman for Toybox. The organization — which is open to anyone in Cape Girardeau ages 18 to 40 — volunteers and hosts fundraisers, including golf and cornhole tournaments, to raise funds for Toybox...

Nathan English
Tom Lee, dressed as Santa Claus, arrives at the staging center for the Cape Jaycees' annual Toybox delivery program Dec. 19, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Tom Lee, dressed as Santa Claus, arrives at the staging center for the Cape Jaycees' annual Toybox delivery program Dec. 19, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Jaycees are once again gearing up for their holiday program that brings joy to hundreds of families.

This year will be the 47th for Toybox, a charity program providing Christmas gifts to Cape Girardeau children.

The Jaycees work all year to put on the program, said Tiffany Brosey, chairwoman for Toybox. The organization — which is open to anyone in Cape Girardeau ages 18 to 40 — volunteers and hosts fundraisers, including golf and cornhole tournaments, to raise funds for Toybox.

The funds and monetary and toy donations are used to supply Christmas gifts to children 12 and younger in the community. Each year, 26 delivery vans supplied by Cape Auto Sales are loaded up with toys, Santas and "helper elves" and driven around Cape Girardeau bringing gifts directly to families. This year the toys will be delivered Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Brosey said the program delivered toys to more than 500 families in the area last year.

"The best thing is to see the smile on the kids' faces," Brosey said.

The program requires a significant amount of work on the front end. Donations of toys can be received at numerous area businesses in Cape Girardeau. Brosey said Toybox has partnered with Toys for Tots to help with storage.

The Jaycees also shop for other toys in order to make sure there are enough for the children signed up. The gifts are then matched with applications from families in need.

"We try to fulfill each application as close as we can," Brosey said.

The chairwoman then works with U.S. Postal Service personnel to determine routes for each delivery to make sure they are the most efficient possible.

Brosey said there is no preference on whether people donate cash or toys. She said oftentimes, however, older children aged 10 to 12 receive fewer toy donations than others. Brosey said it's only natural for people to skew toward younger children with toy donations. The Jaycees normally end up shopping for the older children.

Brosey recommended anyone interested in shopping for older children consider sports equipment.

"Those (sports equipment) are always just fun, (they) make sure the kids stay outside and play outside," Brosey said.

In order to make sure each family is taken care of, applications to receive a gift delivery are due by Tuesday, Dec. 6. Those interested can fill out an application at Cape Girardeau Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St., which is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Drop-off locations

Affenberg Kia

Air Solutions

Aloha Pool

Arnold Insurance

Auto Trim Design

Bloom Medicinals

Broussard's

Buchheits

Butler Supply

Candlewood Suites

Cape Electrical Supply

Cape Glass and Tinting

Cape Girardeau Police Station

Cape Girardeau VA Clinic

Century Casino

Claire's

Coalter Insurance Group

Commerce Bank

Dance Extensions

FCC Behavioral Health

First Missouri State Bank

Fisher Auto Parts

Fitness Plus

Ford Groves

Garber's Men's Wear

General Dollar stores (all local stores)

Gospel Life Church

Grass Roots BMW

Harps Food Stores in Jackson

Heisserer Chiropractor

Holloway Flooring

Krabby Daddy's

Lawless Harley-Davidson

McDowell South RV

Northwestern Mutual

ODACS

Optimize U

Orscheln Farm & Home

Peace, Love, & Energy

Reed's Metals

Roofers Mart

Sam's Club

Sappington Pro Outdoor

Schnucks

SEMO Facility Management

Slumberland Furniture

Southeast Missourian

Target

The Bank of Missouri

The Man Cave

TJ Maxx

tpc

University School for Young Children

VFW, Walgreens

Walmart

Wells Fargo

