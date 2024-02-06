Tourism spurs growth around ONSR

VAN BUREN -- A fourth generation logging family in Carter County, the Burkes decided a decade ago to add groceries to the mix.

The family is now in the process of expanding their Main Street Market to a new location on Highway 60, hoping to open by late June.

They are banking, in part, on another industry that is a key component to the area economy -- tourism.

A recent study found visitors to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways spent $55.4 million in 2018 in the regions surrounding the national park. Approximately 1.3 million people visited the Riverways last year, according to the National Park Service.

"Our small community thrives on the timber and tourist industries," explained Janet Burke, who operates the current Main Street Market with her husband, Lanny.

The couple began discussing plans to relocate in early 2018, tossing around ideas before their final plans were made.

"All of the ideas were geared around expanding our current grocery business in all departments, adding new areas to our store, looking for ways to attract tourists, continuing to serve our local customers, and meeting the needs of the loggers in our area," explained Burke.

Groceries are the fourth largest category of visitor spending, after hotels, restaurants and gas. The Burkes are also adding gas pumps to their new location.