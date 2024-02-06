Tourism spurs growth around ONSR

VAN BUREN -- A fourth generation logging family in Carter County, the Burkes decided a decade ago to add groceries to the mix.
The family is now in the process of expanding their Main Street Market to a new location on Highway 60, hoping to open by late June.
They are banking, in part, on another industry that is a key component to the area economy -- tourism.
A recent study found visitors to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways spent $55.4 million in 2018 in the regions surrounding the national park. Approximately 1.3 million people visited the Riverways last year, according to the National Park Service.
"Our small community thrives on the timber and tourist industries," explained Janet Burke, who operates the current Main Street Market with her husband, Lanny.
The couple began discussing plans to relocate in early 2018, tossing around ideas before their final plans were made.
"All of the ideas were geared around expanding our current grocery business in all departments, adding new areas to our store, looking for ways to attract tourists, continuing to serve our local customers, and meeting the needs of the loggers in our area," explained Burke.
Groceries are the fourth largest category of visitor spending, after hotels, restaurants and gas. The Burkes are also adding gas pumps to their new location.
Visitor spending hit a five-year high in 2018, rebounding from a drop to $49.3 million in 2017. Historic flooding marked the early part of 2017, causing widespread damage to areas along the Current River and other waterways that flow through the Riverways.
"Businesses in Carter County struggle when heavy rains shut down our river and when timber markets fall. Yet, our local economy always seems to find a way to survive," said Burke. "The river is the life of Van Buren -- the impact we see as a business is from those who have seasonal cabins on the river that shop with us, as well as campers who camp in our local campgrounds during the summer months."
The report also estimates 840 jobs were created in the region because of visitor spending, including in top areas like restaurants and hotels, but also retail, camping and transportation.
The number of jobs is up by approximately 100 since 2017. Main Street Market employs about 25 people and hopes to increase by 10-12 people seasonally after they open their new location.
National park tourism returns $10 for every $1 invested in the National Park Service, said Riverways Superintendent Larry Johnson.
"We appreciate the partnership and support of our neighbors and are glad to be able to give back by helping to sustain local communities," he said in a press release. "Ozark National Scenic Riverways welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world.
"We are delighted to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides. We also feature the park as a way to introduce our visitors to this part of the country and all that it offers."
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas and Egan Cornachione of the U.S. Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Service.
The report shows $20.2 billion of direct spending by more than 318 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park, according to a press release. This spending supported 329,000 jobs nationally; 268,000 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $40.1 billion.
