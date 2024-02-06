Top-scoring science projects going to international competition in May

After Tuesday’s 64th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair in Cape Girardeau, three students are taking their projects to an international competition in Anaheim, California.

Two students from Jackson High School, Mallorie Coffee and Elijah Jones, both in 11th grade, earned top spots, and Hayti (Missouri) High School senior Hannah Davis will join them at the competition.

Leanne Thele, science teacher at Jackson High School, said this is her second year taking students to the regional science fair.

“I took Eli (Jones) last year,” Thele said. “I thought, ‘This year, we have to do more.’”

Thele took 31 students — 19 projects.

Jackson High School student Elijah Jones poses with his project Tuesday at the 64th annual Regional Science Fair at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

“My kiddos are top notch and work super hard,” Thele said.

Coffee’s project dealt with heading off antibiotic resistance — a worldwide crisis, she said — by interrupting pathenogenic bacteria’s communication.

Strep throat is caused by a bacterium lurking in the back of a host’s throat, multiplying and monitoring itself simultaneously, and when it’s poised to make the host sick, it sends a “go” signal to release toxins.

So, Coffee said, what would happen if that signal was interrupted?

With her experiment, she was able to prove a reaction between the chemicals tested and the bacteria, she said.

“This opens the door for researchers,” she said — and opens a potential pathway to treating bacterial infections with non-antibiotic methods.

Hayti (Missouri) High School student Hannah Davis poses with her project Tuesday at the 64th annual Regional Science Fair at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Jones’ experiment dealt with synthetic organic chemistry, and synthesis of a molecule — lindbergin E — that could be used to fight disease in developing nations.

He worked with Sajan Silwal at Southeast Missouri State University, Jones said, who was a great mentor.

“I have very profound results,” Jones said.

The molecule is complex, he said, and while lindbergin E could be extracted from plant materials, synthesis would be more efficient, cheaper and more readily available in underserved areas of the world.