Top picks for the weekend

Monologue collection at SEMO

"A Memory, a Monologue, a Rant, and a Prayer," a monologue collection, is student-directed and includes diverse voices. Noon to 1 p.m. today at Kent Library on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau.

Open mic night

This monthly family-friendly event invites one and all to bring songs, poetry, jokes -- and friends and family -- for a night of fun hosted by Top Talent Services. Tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. Doors open at 5:45.