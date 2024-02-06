Top picks for the weekend

"A Memory, a Monologue, a Rant, and a Prayer," a monologue collection, is student-directed and includes diverse voices. Noon to 1 p.m. today at Kent Library on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau.
This monthly family-friendly event invites one and all to bring songs, poetry, jokes -- and friends and family -- for a night of fun hosted by Top Talent Services. Tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. Doors open at 5:45.
7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Connection Point Church, 358 East Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
Tickets: www.itickets.com
This year's Leather & Lace fundraiser is co-sponsored by Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City and SEMO HOG (Harley Owners Group). Features music by GenX and a silent auction to benefit local charities.
For tickets or more info: John "Buddy" Davis, HOG manager, at (573) 334-7716.
Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 639 Elks Lane in Cape.
