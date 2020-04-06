Top Picks 6/4/20

Jessie L. Ritter giving free concert

Cape Girardeau native who now performs in Nashville Jessie L. Ritter is giving an in-person event to be livestreamed on Facebook, but, she said, she’s inviting anyone in the Cape Girardeau area to attend. Bring your own blanket, bug spray and booze to 185 Deer Creek Lane in Cape Girardeau, with “doors” opening at 6:30 p.m., and music from 7 to 8 p.m. today. Find her on Instagram and Facebook, and elsewhere.

Rockin’ the Rock Garden

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ the Rock Garden kicks off in Jackson City Park in the Rock Garden, near Hubble Creek Bridge. Featured performers this week are Doug and Mark Rees. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and refreshments, and enjoy this free concert.

Drive-in movie night in Sikeston

The Sikeston (Missouri) Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with area sponsors, will host a Drive-In Movie Night beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds at 1220 N. Ingram Road in Sikeston. Enjoy “The Sandlot” for only $10 per car. Health care workers and first-responders get in free with valid identification. Purchase tickets (cash only) when you arrive. No pre-sale available. Food/snacks available from “Wade on It Smoked Meats” and Missouri Treats.