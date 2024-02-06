Too late: Lottery ticket worth $3.5 million goes unclaimed

The Missouri Lottery said someone purchased the winning $3.5 million Lotto ticket Nov. 12 at Hermann Fuel Mart. The period to claim the prize expired at midnight Friday. The unclaimed prize money goes to a fund that benefits public education.

Lottery officials said two other large prizes are set to expire soon. A $100,000 Powerball ticket purchased Nov. 16 at Rhodes 101 Stop in Perryville expires Monday, and a $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased Nov. 26 at a Schnucks on Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis expires May 25.