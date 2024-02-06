Too late: Lottery ticket worth $3.5 million goes unclaimed

ST. LOUIS — A $3.5 million Lotto prize sold in eastern Missouri in November has expired, and two other unclaimed prizes purchased in Missouri are set to expire soon, too.
The Missouri Lottery said someone purchased the winning $3.5 million Lotto ticket Nov. 12 at Hermann Fuel Mart. The period to claim the prize expired at midnight Friday. The unclaimed prize money goes to a fund that benefits public education.
Lottery officials said two other large prizes are set to expire soon. A $100,000 Powerball ticket purchased Nov. 16 at Rhodes 101 Stop in Perryville expires Monday, and a $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased Nov. 26 at a Schnucks on Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis expires May 25.
