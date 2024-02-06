'Tis the season: For thievery

A package theft captured Thursday afternoon by a doorbell camera is a timely reminder to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim this holiday season, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said.

Hann said Saturday he’d spoken to the officer working the case.

“We are very confident we have the suspects positively identified and charges are being filed,” Hann said, adding both suspects’ identity can be released later this week, pending formal charges.

“The vast majority of package thieves do zero individual casing of specific properties and just commit crimes of opportunity,” Hann said. “That means they only steal packages they can see from the street as they drive around, so deterrence is your best method.”

Surveillance cameras are a great resource, Hann noted. A sign announcing a camera’s presence can also be an effective deterrent.