'Tis the season: For thievery

A package theft captured Thursday afternoon by a doorbell camera is a timely reminder to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim this holiday season, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said.
Hann said Saturday he’d spoken to the officer working the case.
“We are very confident we have the suspects positively identified and charges are being filed,” Hann said, adding both suspects’ identity can be released later this week, pending formal charges.
“The vast majority of package thieves do zero individual casing of specific properties and just commit crimes of opportunity,” Hann said. “That means they only steal packages they can see from the street as they drive around, so deterrence is your best method.”
Surveillance cameras are a great resource, Hann noted. A sign announcing a camera’s presence can also be an effective deterrent.
“Cape PD is very successful in identifying suspects caught on camera, but, unfortunately, some suspects are from other areas or out of state and we never get them identified and prosecuted,” he added.
Homeowners do have options.
Hann said many companies sell decorative parcel boxes resembling planters, benches or other storage.
“You can instruct services to deliver to these parcel boxes and delivery drivers are accustomed to identifying these boxes and leaving packages there,” Hann said.
Deliveries can also be scheduled to the buyer’s workplace, Hann said.
“Cape PD strongly suggests that homeowners research their options and choose something to fit their preferences and lifestyle to deter package thefts,” Hann said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.