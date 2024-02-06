‘Tiny homes’ now an option for Sikeston residents

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston residents now have the option of building “tiny homes” in areas zoned for manufactured homes.
The change comes after the Sikeston City Council adopted specified 2018 International Codes. The adoption of the codes establishes clear guidelines and regulations to safeguard the health and safety of citizens of Sikeston.
According to Lorenzo Ware, Sikeston director of Community Development, it took six months to get the bill ready to go before the City Council and that included discussions with local contractors.
The biggest thing of note in the acceptance of the 2018 International Codes is the ability to build the “tiny homes” on smaller lots if it is in an area zoned for manufactured homes.
Ware said the Sikeston Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority has more than 200 small lots and some of those are 40-foot lots. Before the adoption of the codes, not much could be done with the lots, but now, if they are in an area zoned for manufactured homes, a tiny home could be built.
“Word is spreading,” Ware said about the small lots.
The 2018 International Codes define a tiny home as “a dwelling that has 400 square feet or less in floor area, excluding lofts.”
Tiny homes have been around since 1970, originally a vision of architect and author Lester Walker.
The costs can range from $20,000 to $185,000, and owner-constructed units have been produced for around $8,000.
Some cities have even invested in tiny homes as a means of reducing homelessness.
There is the possibility of about 25 homes that could be built from LCRA’s small lots.
The lots available for sale from the LCRA may be found on the city’s website at www.sikeston.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.