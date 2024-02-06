‘Tiny homes’ now an option for Sikeston residents

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston residents now have the option of building “tiny homes” in areas zoned for manufactured homes.

The change comes after the Sikeston City Council adopted specified 2018 International Codes. The adoption of the codes establishes clear guidelines and regulations to safeguard the health and safety of citizens of Sikeston.

According to Lorenzo Ware, Sikeston director of Community Development, it took six months to get the bill ready to go before the City Council and that included discussions with local contractors.

The biggest thing of note in the acceptance of the 2018 International Codes is the ability to build the “tiny homes” on smaller lots if it is in an area zoned for manufactured homes.

Ware said the Sikeston Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority has more than 200 small lots and some of those are 40-foot lots. Before the adoption of the codes, not much could be done with the lots, but now, if they are in an area zoned for manufactured homes, a tiny home could be built.

“Word is spreading,” Ware said about the small lots.