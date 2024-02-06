All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 20, 2021

‘Tiny homes’ now an option for Sikeston residents

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston residents now have the option of building “tiny homes” in areas zoned for manufactured homes. The change comes after the Sikeston City Council adopted specified 2018 International Codes. The adoption of the codes establishes clear guidelines and regulations to safeguard the health and safety of citizens of Sikeston...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston residents now have the option of building “tiny homes” in areas zoned for manufactured homes.

The change comes after the Sikeston City Council adopted specified 2018 International Codes. The adoption of the codes establishes clear guidelines and regulations to safeguard the health and safety of citizens of Sikeston.

According to Lorenzo Ware, Sikeston director of Community Development, it took six months to get the bill ready to go before the City Council and that included discussions with local contractors.

The biggest thing of note in the acceptance of the 2018 International Codes is the ability to build the “tiny homes” on smaller lots if it is in an area zoned for manufactured homes.

Ware said the Sikeston Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority has more than 200 small lots and some of those are 40-foot lots. Before the adoption of the codes, not much could be done with the lots, but now, if they are in an area zoned for manufactured homes, a tiny home could be built.

“Word is spreading,” Ware said about the small lots.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 2018 International Codes define a tiny home as “a dwelling that has 400 square feet or less in floor area, excluding lofts.”

Tiny homes have been around since 1970, originally a vision of architect and author Lester Walker.

The costs can range from $20,000 to $185,000, and owner-constructed units have been produced for around $8,000.

Some cities have even invested in tiny homes as a means of reducing homelessness.

There is the possibility of about 25 homes that could be built from LCRA’s small lots.

The lots available for sale from the LCRA may be found on the city’s website at www.sikeston.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy