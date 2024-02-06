'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council

The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a “tiny homes village” concept, offered as a potential “cost-effective” response to chronic homelessness.

A significant portion of Monday’s meeting in council chambers was devoted to a discussion of an idea brought by Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO).

Stickel told council members Monday a count of the homeless population was done on a cold night in January.

She added such a count is believed “grossly underrepresents” the actual numbers of homeless.

44 people were found to have no regular fixed housing in Cape Girardeau County. Of that number, 25 were considered unsheltered and living on the streets. The remaining 19 are designated as sheltered, with the latter number most likely, Stickel said, being housed at the Safe House for Women.

Up to a dozen individuals, Stickel said, are termed “chronically homeless” in Cape Girardeau, with frequent bouts of housing displacement over a long period of time.

Terming her comments as a “conversation starter,” Stickel said CPSEMO is exploring the idea of housing chronic homeless in homes of 400-square-feet or smaller, with village members having access to a shared kitchen and laundry facility,

Stickel said she visited such a village in Texas and, preliminarily, CPSEMO has identified a 1.2-acre lot near the organization’s future home on which 15 tiny homes could be erected.

CPSEMO plans to move into its new offices at 40 S. Sprigg St., the former city police headquarters, in five weeks, after completing a $1.8 million remodeling of the property, Stickel said.

Discussion

City manager Scott Meyer asked the council to decide whether it wanted to explore the concept further before staff invests significant time investigating the need and viability of tiny homes.