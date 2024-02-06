Time to vote: People's Choice Awards underway

The Southeast Missourian's 13th annual People's Choice Awards is underway, and its goal is to "highlight the best aspects of the business community in Cape County."
More than 5,000 ballots were cast during last year's contest, featuring more than 90 business categories, according to Rust Communications multimedia advertising sales manager Gera LeGrand.
Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, said businesses in Cape Girardeau County "have championed the awards, encouraging customers to vote."
"It's by the people, for the people," LeGrand said of the contest. "It's a celebration for local businesses who work hard to satisfy and delight, and the people who love them."
The top three finalists in each category will be recognized in print and online August 25. The business with the most votes will be named The People's Choice in that category.
Businesses eligible to be finalists must be located in Cape Girardeau County.
Presson said, "It's one of the most engaging contests of the year locally and the Southeast Missourian is proud to bring it to readers."
Voting continues through July 13 online at semissourian.com/peopleschoice2019 and through July 12 for print ballots.
Results do not reflect the views of the Southeast Missourian.
