Time to vote: People's Choice Awards underway

The Southeast Missourian's 13th annual People's Choice Awards is underway, and its goal is to "highlight the best aspects of the business community in Cape County."

More than 5,000 ballots were cast during last year's contest, featuring more than 90 business categories, according to Rust Communications multimedia advertising sales manager Gera LeGrand.

Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, said businesses in Cape Girardeau County "have championed the awards, encouraging customers to vote."

"It's by the people, for the people," LeGrand said of the contest. "It's a celebration for local businesses who work hard to satisfy and delight, and the people who love them."