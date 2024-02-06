"The time has come," the walrus said, "to talk of many things."

Lewis Carroll's "The Walrus and the Carpenter" 1871 poem may be called to mind as Americans turn back the clock this weekend, abandoning daylight saving time (DST) to make the annual return to standard time.

In the Missouri General Assembly, House lawmakers talked this spring about rendering daylight saving time permanent if a majority of the eight states surrounding the Show Me State followed suit: Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

To put it another way, a measure introduced by Rep. Chris Sander of Lone Jack (R-33) proposed to drop any future return to standard time if at least five of the states bordering Missouri agreed.

Members of the lower chamber approved Sander's bill, HB 848, by a 126-16 vote.

The bill never made it to the Senate floor for a vote and died when the spring legislative session ended.

Among the local legislative delegation, Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) and Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) voted "yes" on permanent daylight saving.

Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) missed the vote and was listed as absent with leave.

Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146) was the sole area lawmaker who voted "no," telling the Southeast Missourian on Friday he would support making standard time permanent but not DST.