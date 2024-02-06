Tiger Lilies hires volunteer as part time mentor

For 15 hours a week, newly hired Tiger Lilies mentor Tiffany Mead will serve as “a guiding light” for fifth- and sixth-grade girls seeking guidance within Cape Girardeau Central Middle School.

Funding for the mentorship program — now in its third year — comes from United Way, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation and other supporters.

Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Mead said growing up, she desired to have a “big sister” to look up to. This is her opportunity to give that gift to others.

Tiffany Mead

“Because, in all honesty, I love my parents, but kids don’t always tell everything to their parents,” Mead said by phone Friday.

When Mead began volunteering with the organization in February, she said something resonated within her. Mead “just fell in love” with the members of Tiger Lilies, she said.

At the time, Mead said she didn’t stress too much about not being paid; she just wanted to be available to help however she could. But now, Mead said she sees being compensated for part-time work as “just a bonus on top of it.”

“I would do anything to be a part of their lives and to give them what I desired for so many years, to be able to mentor them,” she said. “It’s just one day, you wake up and see a need.”