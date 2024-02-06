All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 3, 2019

Tiger Lilies hires volunteer as part time mentor

For 15 hours a week, newly hired Tiger Lilies mentor Tiffany Mead will serve as “a guiding light” for fifth- and sixth-grade girls seeking guidance within Cape Girardeau Central Middle School. Funding for the mentorship program — now in its third year — comes from United Way, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation and other supporters...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Joclyn Church, 11, left, and Asreil Watkins, 10, work together during a Tiger Lilies meeting Jan. 30, 2018, at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau.
Joclyn Church, 11, left, and Asreil Watkins, 10, work together during a Tiger Lilies meeting Jan. 30, 2018, at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian, file

For 15 hours a week, newly hired Tiger Lilies mentor Tiffany Mead will serve as “a guiding light” for fifth- and sixth-grade girls seeking guidance within Cape Girardeau Central Middle School.

Funding for the mentorship program — now in its third year — comes from United Way, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation and other supporters.

Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Mead said growing up, she desired to have a “big sister” to look up to. This is her opportunity to give that gift to others.

Tiffany Mead
Tiffany Mead

“Because, in all honesty, I love my parents, but kids don’t always tell everything to their parents,” Mead said by phone Friday.

When Mead began volunteering with the organization in February, she said something resonated within her. Mead “just fell in love” with the members of Tiger Lilies, she said.

At the time, Mead said she didn’t stress too much about not being paid; she just wanted to be available to help however she could. But now, Mead said she sees being compensated for part-time work as “just a bonus on top of it.”

“I would do anything to be a part of their lives and to give them what I desired for so many years, to be able to mentor them,” she said. “It’s just one day, you wake up and see a need.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mead said she’s gone through a lot of different life experiences, which has positioned her in a place “to be that positive light,” helping to guide the girls through middle school and preparing them for high school.

Her main objective is to be as available to the girls as much as possible, she said.

“I’ll be out there while they’re in recess, throughout the different programs we have on Tuesdays and Thursdays; I’ll be a part of helping with the lessons and being a role model,” she said.

The members of Tiger Lilies need someone they can confide in, someone who is trustworthy and someone they can turn to, she said. “And that’s pretty much what my role will be.”

Mead said whenever she looks at Tiger Lilies, she sees so much of herself reflected. She wants to give what she’s been given — something she never realized she had.

“I just want to sow into their lives everything that I have been able to learn over the years, so that, hopefully, one day they’ll be able to turn around and do the same for other girls,” she said.

Guidance counselor and Tiger Lilies coordinator Becky Wright said because of Mead’s position, the program’s annual budget has increased from $7,500 to almost $16,000.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy