TIF Commission considers redevelopment plan in downtown Cape

Restaurants, retail stores and apartments could soon replace vacant buildings in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau as part of a plan to redevelop several parcels of property between Broadway and Bellevue Street.

The plan, known as The Rialto Retail and Residential development, was presented Wednesday to the Cape Girardeau Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission,

The commission has scheduled a follow-up meeting to discuss the project June 3 and a public hearing June 24. The commission will then decide whether to recommend it to the Cape Girardeau City Council for its consideration and potential approval.

Properties in the plan area — bordered by Broadway to the south, North Middle Street to the west and Bellevue Street to the north — are owned by Rust Communications Inc., parent company of the Southeast Missourian.

The project calls for a complete renovation of vacant buildings at 418, 420 and 430 Broadway — collectively referred to in project plans as 430 Broadway — to accommodate two restaurants and two retail tenants on the first floor, six upscale apartment units on the second floor and tenant storage on a lower level. Potential tenants of the retail and restaurant spaces have not been named at this time.

At one time, 430 Broadway was the home of the Bulletin-Journal newspaper and Concord Publishing House. Before that, it was occupied by a Montgomery Ward store beginning in 1928, followed by Bartles Department Store, Rust & Martin, Craftsman Office Supplies and Advanced Business Systems.

Most recently, the building housed The United Way of Southeast Missouri and Horizon Screen Printing & Promotional Products. Parts of the building have been vacant for more than a decade and it has been completely unoccupied for at least two years.

In addition to the renovations and repurposing of 430 Broadway, the redevelopment plan includes: