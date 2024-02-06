All sections
NewsDecember 16, 2017

Three-vehicle wreck ends up with parked car crashing through business wall

A vehicle was sent through the south wall of Missouri Title Loans in Cape Girardeau late Friday morning, the result of a two-car collision on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Richard McCall said.

Ben Matthews
Emergency personnel respond to a wreck Friday at 300 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The white Nissan was unoccupied and parked at Missouri Title Loans when it was knocked through the wall of the structure.
Emergency personnel respond to a wreck Friday at 300 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The white Nissan was unoccupied and parked at Missouri Title Loans when it was knocked through the wall of the structure.BEN MATTHEWS

A vehicle was sent through the south wall of Missouri Title Loans in Cape Girardeau late Friday morning, the result of a two-car collision on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Richard McCall said.

The initial collision occurred when a brown Ford truck turning north out of the Plato’s Closet driveway was struck by an orange Mitsubishi traveling south on North Kingshighway, McCall said.

McCall said after the initial collision, the Ford veered over the east curb of North Kingshighway before rolling through a patch of grass and crashing into a white, unoccupied Nissan parked outside of Missouri Title Loans at 300 N. Kingshighway and sending it through the wall of the structure.

Missouri Title Loans manager Wayne Fowlkes said the sound of the initial collision caused him to see the truck as it traveled toward his business, which gave Fowlkes a brief moment to warn his employees and customers.

The owner of the parked Nissan was doing business in the store at the time of the wreck, and debris from the damaged wall fell inside the structure.

Automotive fluids and broken glass rest near a damaged Nissan Friday at 300 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The white Nissan was unoccupied and parked at Missouri Title Loans when it was knocked through the wall of the structure.
Automotive fluids and broken glass rest near a damaged Nissan Friday at 300 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The white Nissan was unoccupied and parked at Missouri Title Loans when it was knocked through the wall of the structure.BEN MATTHEWS

McCall said air-bag deployment and chest pains caused one driver to be taken by ambulance to a hospital, and the other driver went to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

Fowlkes said no one was injured in the business.

Management with the loan office said they expect to secure the structure by Saturday and will begin repairs upon approval from insurance representatives and an inspector.

Cape Girardeau firefighter Paul James adjusts his helmet as crews begin to remove a Nissan from the wall of Missouri Title Loans on Friday at 300 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau firefighter Paul James adjusts his helmet as crews begin to remove a Nissan from the wall of Missouri Title Loans on Friday at 300 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

McCall said summonses were issued to the driver of the truck, but he could not release the identities of the involved parties.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

300 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

