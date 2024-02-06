Three suspects in custody in connection with Hotshots shootings

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with shootings at a Cape Girardeau restaurant that left five people wounded.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, after police had arrested Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau in the case. At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, Tyler Banks, 24, of Cape Girardeau turned himself in at the police department.

Ranell Robinson

The three are suspects in the Saturday night, March 4, shootings at Hotshots Bar and Grill, 15 N. Main St. Police termed the shootings “targeted”. Five people were shot and taken to a local hospital. No update on their conditions was available Monday.

Robinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree felony assault and felony armed criminal action. He was being held Sunday in lieu of $150,000 cash bond.