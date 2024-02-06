Three Republicans seek Scott County assessor post

Three Republicans are seeking the post of Scott County assessor. Whomever wins the primary Tuesday will earn the seat, as there is no other candidate.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Candidates are Carla Essner, Charles Brant Pratt and Shelley Taylor. The candidates responded to questions asked by the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.

Carla Essner

Essner is a native of New Hamburg and has worked at Southeast Missouri Title Co. for more than three decades.

"I believe the most important issue for the county will be striving to maintain the current taxes for the people. Scott County is always growing, land and housing property prices are still excellent for people selling and refinancing," she said. "Working with title insurance, I see the value of land and houses. Buying or selling in Scott County has not slowed down in the last year, which is great news for Scott County."

She said she would like to upgrade the county's online presence.

"I would also like to see more information for Scott County to be available online to help them become more knowledgeable. While no one, including myself, enjoys paying taxes, we do it. If elected, I look forward to becoming more knowledgeable of the state regulations and tax issues," she said. "I truly believe I am very qualified for this position as Scott County assessor from my experience at my current job. ... I understand and know there will be a lot to learn but I am very confident I can do the job and will represent Scott County proudly and enjoy serving the public."

Charles Brant Pratt

Another Scott County native, Pratt is also a veteran. He has a law enforcement background with Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Scott County Sheriff's Office, where he served as a lieutenant.

He pledged to work cooperatively with the county's residents.