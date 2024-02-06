Three Republicans seek Scott County assessor post

Three Republicans are seeking the post of Scott County assessor. Whomever wins the primary Tuesday will earn the seat, as there is no other candidate.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Candidates are Carla Essner, Charles Brant Pratt and Shelley Taylor. The candidates responded to questions asked by the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
Essner is a native of New Hamburg and has worked at Southeast Missouri Title Co. for more than three decades.
"I believe the most important issue for the county will be striving to maintain the current taxes for the people. Scott County is always growing, land and housing property prices are still excellent for people selling and refinancing," she said. "Working with title insurance, I see the value of land and houses. Buying or selling in Scott County has not slowed down in the last year, which is great news for Scott County."
She said she would like to upgrade the county's online presence.
"I would also like to see more information for Scott County to be available online to help them become more knowledgeable. While no one, including myself, enjoys paying taxes, we do it. If elected, I look forward to becoming more knowledgeable of the state regulations and tax issues," she said. "I truly believe I am very qualified for this position as Scott County assessor from my experience at my current job. ... I understand and know there will be a lot to learn but I am very confident I can do the job and will represent Scott County proudly and enjoy serving the public."
Another Scott County native, Pratt is also a veteran. He has a law enforcement background with Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Scott County Sheriff's Office, where he served as a lieutenant.
He pledged to work cooperatively with the county's residents.
"I will see that all Scott County taxpayers are treated fairly and equitably. As an elected official, I will make myself available to anyone who may need my assistance with issues they may have so we may come to an agreed resolution," he said.
He added his law enforcement experience in the county has familiarized him with many county residents.
"I understand government operations, including budgets and already have a good working relationship with other county offices. I am familiar with the county geographically along with a lot of the citizens who have had contact with me as a deputy sheriff needing assistance or just have a question," he noted. "I have always made myself available to the citizens and encourage them to contact me if they have a question. Government employees need to have feedback from citizens to correct issues before they become major problems. Being a life resident and having no plans to ever move from Scott County, I share your interest in promoting and maintaining a better Scott County for all of us."
Taylor, who holds a master's degree in education administration, is a former state representative and has served on the staff of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. She said she is a Scott County native and Army veteran.
She said the county's lack of recent real estate sales data is a hindrance.
"Missouri is one of only eleven states that does not have a disclosure system with access to recent sales in the area. Having access to recent data is beneficial to the taxpayer so their property is compared to similar property in the region rather than an urban area with higher assessments which causes an increase in property taxes," she said.
She said a priority would be keeping taxes low for county residents.
"Increased taxes is a big concern for the residents of Scott County. The state is withholding funding to many areas and will be looking for ways to make up the shortage. We don't want our rural area taxed at the same rate as St. Louis," she said. "It is important that the Assessor's office maintains fair and consistent assessments in an effort to keep taxes as low as possible.
She said she would work with state officials to improve mapping in the county and monitor legislation.
Reporting by David Jenkins.