Three more catalytic converter thefts occur over the weekend

Three more locations in Cape Girardeau have been targeted in a recent string of catalytic converter thefts.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Joey Hann, VIP Industries, Habitat for Humanity and Shawnee Park Center all reported catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. These thefts are in addition to many others that have occurred in Cape recently.

"We have experienced approximately 30 catalytic converter thefts at multiple locations throughout the city of Cape Girardeau in the past 60 days," Hann said.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device -- located in a vehicle's exhaust system between the engine and the muffler -- reducing air pollution by causing a redox reaction, a chemical reaction in which the oxidation states of atoms are changed.

According to the Missouri Code of State Regulations, catalytic converters are required on all 1981 and later model vehicles in the state. Vehicles must be equipped with the original equipment manufacturer's converter, or one approved by the United States Federal Environmental Protection Agency, or it will not pass inspection. A vehicle can be also be rejected during an inspection if the catalytic converter is bypassed, modified, not securely attached, has leakage or is patched by any means other than an arc or acetylene weld.

These converters are common targets for thieves because they contain the precious metals platinum, palladium and rhodium, and are located on the outside the vehicle.