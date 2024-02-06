Three more catalytic converter thefts occur over the weekend

Three more locations in Cape Girardeau have been targeted in a recent string of catalytic converter thefts.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Joey Hann, VIP Industries, Habitat for Humanity and Shawnee Park Center all reported catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. These thefts are in addition to many others that have occurred in Cape recently.
"We have experienced approximately 30 catalytic converter thefts at multiple locations throughout the city of Cape Girardeau in the past 60 days," Hann said.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device -- located in a vehicle's exhaust system between the engine and the muffler -- reducing air pollution by causing a redox reaction, a chemical reaction in which the oxidation states of atoms are changed.
According to the Missouri Code of State Regulations, catalytic converters are required on all 1981 and later model vehicles in the state. Vehicles must be equipped with the original equipment manufacturer's converter, or one approved by the United States Federal Environmental Protection Agency, or it will not pass inspection. A vehicle can be also be rejected during an inspection if the catalytic converter is bypassed, modified, not securely attached, has leakage or is patched by any means other than an arc or acetylene weld.
These converters are common targets for thieves because they contain the precious metals platinum, palladium and rhodium, and are located on the outside the vehicle.
"Catalytic converters are generally stolen so that they can be sold at recycling centers," Hann said. "These converters contain several precious metals that net high cash returns at most recycling centers."
According to Hann, vehicles with a high clearance between the ground and undercarriage -- trucks, vans, SUVs and work vehicles -- are most-commonly targeted.
"Vehicles fitting this profile that are left in dark and isolated parking lots for long periods of time are specifically targeted at a higher frequency."
There are some steps you can take to reduce your chances of being a victim of catalytic converter theft.
"Best practices to avoid being the victim of such a theft is to make sure to park your vehicle in a well-lighted, public area," Hann said. "A vehicle alarm system is an effective deterrent for these types of thefts as the powerful cutting tools needed to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle will trigger a vehicle's motion detection systems. Vehicle owners can also etch their license plate number into the sidewall of a converter so that the item can be traced back to the original owner if it is recovered by police or turned in at a recycling center."
These catalytic converter thefts are still under investigation. If you have any information you can contact Cape PD anonymously by calling (573) 339-6313, texting "CAPEPD" to 847411, filling out the form online or downloading the "CapePD Tips" app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.