Three deaths linked Wednesday to coronavirus

Three deaths in the region were attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the deaths were in Union County, Illinois, bringing that county’s total deaths from the disease to 16. The fatalities involved a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. The county has 166 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Sixty-one county residents have recovered from the virus.

The other death was in Stoddard County, Missouri, making it the seventh death in the county attributed to COVID-19. The county has a total of 108 cases, with three new cases reported Wednesday.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported nine new virus cases Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 125. Five hundred people signed up for a virus testing event held Friday, and officials said results would be available in one to five days.