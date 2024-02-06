All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 11, 2020

Three deaths linked Wednesday to coronavirus

Three deaths in the region were attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two of the deaths were in Union County, Illinois, bringing that county’s total deaths from the disease to 16. The fatalities involved a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. The county has 166 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Sixty-one county residents have recovered from the virus...

Southeast Missourian

Three deaths in the region were attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the deaths were in Union County, Illinois, bringing that county’s total deaths from the disease to 16. The fatalities involved a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. The county has 166 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus. Sixty-one county residents have recovered from the virus.

The other death was in Stoddard County, Missouri, making it the seventh death in the county attributed to COVID-19. The county has a total of 108 cases, with three new cases reported Wednesday.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported nine new virus cases Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 125. Five hundred people signed up for a virus testing event held Friday, and officials said results would be available in one to five days.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Eighty-seven county residents have recovered from the virus, and three have died because of it.

Perry County, Missouri, also reported three new virus cases, pushing its total to 78. Fifty-eight county residents have recovered from the virus.

Two new cases were reported in Scott County, making a total of 126, with 85 patient recoveries. Eleven county residents have died because of the virus.

The other new virus case reported in the region Wednesday was in Alexander County, Illinois, making 16 total cases in the county. Fifteen of those patients have recovered.

No new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri (seven cases, six recoveries, no deaths).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy