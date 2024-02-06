Three-day church event to host high schoolers from around area

High school students from throughout the area will gather this week in Jackson to strengthen their Christian faith, share fellowship and help the needy.

The student leadership event "Disciple Now," or "D Now," will take a "God-sized swing" for the fences, said student pastor Jonathan Cunningham.

Churches from all across the county are set to converge today through Saturday at Connection Point Church, where high school students will be treated to live music and pack more than 50,000 meals for disaster relief. Sam and Meagan Schneider of Inland Cape are among food donors and gave more than 5,000 pounds of rice to the effort.

The three-day meeting of church communities will be an example of how a grassroots initiative can reach beyond locality and affect the world. Cunningham said the student-led food relief effort will reach as near as Kentucky and as far as overseas, proving civil society is alive and well in Missouri.

Cunningham said the first goal of D Now is to allow students to rededicate their lives to Jesus or just figure out who Jesus is. The second goal "is to show students how to grow in their faith. Third, after the event, is how to take that faith outward, how to live a life of faith out in 'the world.'"

He explained, "Church isn't just on Sunday. It's not even a building. It's a collective body."