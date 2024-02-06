The final day of the 12th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival welcomed That Dalton Gang, The Bakers, Riverbend, Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye, Herbie Johnston and acoustic stringed instruments of all kinds to the Bavarian Halle in Jackson.

Before taking the stage Saturday, members of That Dalton Gang — Wyatt Harman, Jimmy Meyer, Cheyenne Dalton and Mason Ruble — talked with the Southeast Missourian.

“Unfortunately, [The Family Sowell’s] grandmother passed away, so we filled in for them yesterday, and we’re playing in our normal time slots today,” said Harman, bass and guitar player for the band.

Even though That Dalton Gang does have some original songs, they don’t usually perform them at shows, they said.

“We’ll listen to other people’s music, we take a song that we really like,” Harman said. “We don’t want to play exactly like them because the song that they produced is their sound.”

Mike Harman of Alton, Illinois, performs with members of his family Friday during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. Jacob Wiegand

That Dalton Gang aims to produce its own, unique sound, with a distinctive arrangement, he said.

Harman began playing at the age 16 — mainly upright bass — and performed with a bluegrass family band for a while, he said.

Because of his performing alongside bands from St. Louis, he has been able to travel with That Dalton Gang for a little over a year.

“I’m the oldest, but still young,” joked 21-year-old Harman.

According to Harman, the name “Dalton Gang” directly links leader of the band Cheyenne Dalton to the original Dalton Gang, a group of outlaws, “from back in the day.”

Carina Baker, 17, of Birch Tree, Missouri, performs with her mother and brothers Friday during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. Jacob Wiegand

All the band members sing, Dalton said, but she prefers to focus on performing with her fiddle or mandolin.

“I started playing classical violin when I was 4 years old,” she said. “Then I switched to fiddle music.”

At the age of 10, Dalton began playing the mandolin for access into the band, she said. She’s had the band for roughly eight years. She also is a competitive shooter.

Meyer — from a family of 10 musicians — plays bass, guitar, piano and mandolin for That Dalton Gang, and started his career early, at 8 years old.

“I played in my siblings band for six or seven years, then we all went our separate ways,” Meyer said. “Then I switched to guitar, which is what I play now. I’ve been playing guitar for six years.”