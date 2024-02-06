Three contested races on Perry Co. ballot

Jennifer Freeman and Tammy Tarrillion will face each other for the county's public administrator position.

Tarrillion, 58, is the incumbent and has served in the post for 15 years.

Freeman, 51, is owner of All Creatures Vetinary Clinich.

Seven Republicans will vie for the opportunity to face Ronald "Rocky" Schumer (independent) in the November general election for the county commission's District 2 seat.

The candidates are Chad Sutterer, Thomas Unger, Douglas Martin, Todd Bergman, Daniel Miesner, Keith Hoehn and Gary Jones.