August 1, 2020

Three contested races on Perry Co. ballot

Tuesday's Republican Party primary election in Perry County, Missouri, will feature three contested races. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Teresa Worthington is challenging Sheriff Gary Schaaf. Schaaf, 63, has served in the post for nearly 30 years and is seeking his eighth term as sheriff...

Southeast Missourian

Tuesday's Republican Party primary election in Perry County, Missouri, will feature three contested races.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Teresa Worthington is challenging Sheriff Gary Schaaf.

Schaaf, 63, has served in the post for nearly 30 years and is seeking his eighth term as sheriff.

Worthington, 45, has served as a communications officer and patrol deputy with the Sheriff's Office and as a patrol officer, DARE/public education officer and detective with Perryville (Missouri) Police Department.

Jennifer Freeman and Tammy Tarrillion will face each other for the county's public administrator position.

Tarrillion, 58, is the incumbent and has served in the post for 15 years.

Freeman, 51, is owner of All Creatures Vetinary Clinich.

Seven Republicans will vie for the opportunity to face Ronald "Rocky" Schumer (independent) in the November general election for the county commission's District 2 seat.

The candidates are Chad Sutterer, Thomas Unger, Douglas Martin, Todd Bergman, Daniel Miesner, Keith Hoehn and Gary Jones.

Local News
