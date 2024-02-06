Three area programs to get ARPA grant money

Gov. Mike Parson said 70 projects across Missouri have been awarded more than $94 million in community revitalization grants — including a trio of initiatives in Southeast Missouri.
The funding comes from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies Parson said is "focused on investing in communities of all sizes to support local priorities, encourage economic recovery and build resilience for the future."
Codefi, the largest recipient of money locally, said small businesses, post-pandemic, continue to need help.
"A large majority of Missourians are dependent on small businesses for employment. In fact, according to Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, small businesses with four or fewer employees provide nearly 80% of the state's total employment. According to U.S. Small Business Administration, Missouri lost over 20,000 small businesses and 175,000 jobs as a result of COVID," according to a statement on www.codefiworks.com.
"These investments will ensure our region has more of the resources needed to support future success. We are pleased, along with our dozens of partners across the region, to be one of the winners of this competitive process and look forward to working with them to support entrepreneurs in our region," James Stapleton, co-founder of Codefi and Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation, said in a text to the Southeast Missourian.
"This program will be transformational in its impact for citizens from all walks of life in communities throughout our state," said Cape Girardeau's Shad Burner, director of federal initiatives for the state's department of economic development (MDED). "Communities of all sizes and regions have experienced major difficulties in recent years, and our team has worked hard to make the most of this historic opportunity to provide assistance. After many months of planning and collecting public feedback, we're proud to announce the award of grants that will improve the lives of fellow Missourians while strengthening the places they call home."