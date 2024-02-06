Three area programs to get ARPA grant money

Gov. Mike Parson said 70 projects across Missouri have been awarded more than $94 million in community revitalization grants — including a trio of initiatives in Southeast Missouri.

The funding comes from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies Parson said is "focused on investing in communities of all sizes to support local priorities, encourage economic recovery and build resilience for the future."

Local awards

$2,064,927 to Cape Girardeau-based Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation.

$350,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank, with locations in Jackson and Sikeston, Missouri.

$250,000 to Park Hills, Missouri-based Southeast Economic Development Fund Inc., known as SEED$, established in 2014 by East Missouri Action Agency as a local resource for entrepreneurs. SEED$, according to its website, www.semodevelopment.org , offers microloans up to $100,000, technical assistance and other services.

Codefi, the largest recipient of money locally, said small businesses, post-pandemic, continue to need help.

"A large majority of Missourians are dependent on small businesses for employment. In fact, according to Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, small businesses with four or fewer employees provide nearly 80% of the state's total employment. According to U.S. Small Business Administration, Missouri lost over 20,000 small businesses and 175,000 jobs as a result of COVID," according to a statement on www.codefiworks.com.