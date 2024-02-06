Thousands of volunteers descend on Osage Centre for food-packing event

This weekend, nearly 5,000 volunteers will fill more than 750,000 meal packs for Feed My Starving Children, an international organization devoted to bringing meals to children who would otherwise go without.

Local organizers Linda Tenkhoff and Linda Watts said this packing event is clearly God’s work.

This event marks the 10th event in nine years for La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, Watts said.

The first weekend in December, volunteers fill kits over seven two-hour shifts, Watts said.

“There’s a job for everyone,” she said, whether they can sit, stand or lift.

Tenkhoff said the Osage Centre has become the home for La Croix Church’s Feed My Starving Children efforts, as it has a parking lot big enough to accommodate 400 volunteers for each shift and room enough for semi-truck trailers out back that will be loaded with the kits and shipped directly to the people to receive meals.

A group in Jackson, led mainly by New McKendree Church and Crossroads Church, meets in the spring for a smaller meal-packing event.

Tenkhoff said the meals are inexpensive, about 23 cents each.

“A child can be fed for a year for about $80,” she said.

Other churches send donations or volunteers, Tenkhoff said, and called their generosity and that of La Croix Church members “amazing.”