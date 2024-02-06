All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 14, 2018

Third phase of renovation to begin on Ivers Square in spring 2019

The second phase of the Ivers Square three-phase renovation is nearly complete, with the third and final phase expected to begin in March 2019, according to Old Town Cape special projects coordinator Sarah LaVenture. Gazebo and site renovations are moving forward as anticipated and there have not been any complications, LaVenture confirmed by email Tuesday...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A newly installed roof over the gazebo in Ivers Square is seen Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The three-phase renovation of Ivers Square is expected to be completed by May 10, 2019.
A newly installed roof over the gazebo in Ivers Square is seen Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The three-phase renovation of Ivers Square is expected to be completed by May 10, 2019.BEN MATTHEWS

The second phase of the Ivers Square three-phase renovation is nearly complete, with the third and final phase expected to begin in March 2019, according to Old Town Cape special projects coordinator Sarah LaVenture.

Gazebo and site renovations are moving forward as anticipated and there have not been any complications, LaVenture confirmed by email Tuesday.

The first phase was blasting and painting the fountain, which was completed earlier this year.

The gazeboï¿½s new roof installation is the second phase and is still in progress, she said.

After the framing of the roof is complete, and with weather permitting, field measures will be taken and sent to the vendor who will be manufacturing the custom fascia trim, LaVenture said.

A newly installed roof over the gazebo in Ivers Square is seen Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The three-phase renovation of Ivers Square is expected to be completed by May 10, 2019.
A newly installed roof over the gazebo in Ivers Square is seen Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The three-phase renovation of Ivers Square is expected to be completed by May 10, 2019.BEN MATTHEWS

The roof will be a historically accurate replica of the gazeboï¿½s former bandstand-style roof from 1956.

ï¿½It will then be approximately ten weeks before the trim will be delivered and installed,ï¿½ LaVenture said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to LaVenture, the last phase involves updating landscaping around the gazebo and fountain, including replacing worn benches with new seating and other updates that are yet to be decided.

LaVenture said designers are finalizing materials for the landscaping upgrades.

ï¿½We do have to put in the plant order relatively soon, by January,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½We probably wonï¿½t start the landscaping before March. And really, the weather is going to be a huge factor.ï¿½

And at this point, she said, there are no changes to the plans that were made public in October.

ï¿½Which is actually a good thing in my mind,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½because the project was planned well. We have a great team working together to create what is going to be an enhanced space for so many to enjoy downtown.ï¿½

The project is expected to be completed by May 10, LaVenture said.

The renovation is made possible by a $127,650 grant, through Partners in Preservation.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy