Third phase of renovation to begin on Ivers Square in spring 2019

The second phase of the Ivers Square three-phase renovation is nearly complete, with the third and final phase expected to begin in March 2019, according to Old Town Cape special projects coordinator Sarah LaVenture.
Gazebo and site renovations are moving forward as anticipated and there have not been any complications, LaVenture confirmed by email Tuesday.
The first phase was blasting and painting the fountain, which was completed earlier this year.
The gazeboï¿½s new roof installation is the second phase and is still in progress, she said.
After the framing of the roof is complete, and with weather permitting, field measures will be taken and sent to the vendor who will be manufacturing the custom fascia trim, LaVenture said.
The roof will be a historically accurate replica of the gazeboï¿½s former bandstand-style roof from 1956.
ï¿½It will then be approximately ten weeks before the trim will be delivered and installed,ï¿½ LaVenture said.
According to LaVenture, the last phase involves updating landscaping around the gazebo and fountain, including replacing worn benches with new seating and other updates that are yet to be decided.
LaVenture said designers are finalizing materials for the landscaping upgrades.
ï¿½We do have to put in the plant order relatively soon, by January,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½We probably wonï¿½t start the landscaping before March. And really, the weather is going to be a huge factor.ï¿½
And at this point, she said, there are no changes to the plans that were made public in October.
ï¿½Which is actually a good thing in my mind,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½because the project was planned well. We have a great team working together to create what is going to be an enhanced space for so many to enjoy downtown.ï¿½
The project is expected to be completed by May 10, LaVenture said.
The renovation is made possible by a $127,650 grant, through Partners in Preservation.
