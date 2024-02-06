Third phase of renovation to begin on Ivers Square in spring 2019

The second phase of the Ivers Square three-phase renovation is nearly complete, with the third and final phase expected to begin in March 2019, according to Old Town Cape special projects coordinator Sarah LaVenture.

Gazebo and site renovations are moving forward as anticipated and there have not been any complications, LaVenture confirmed by email Tuesday.

The first phase was blasting and painting the fountain, which was completed earlier this year.

The gazeboï¿½s new roof installation is the second phase and is still in progress, she said.

After the framing of the roof is complete, and with weather permitting, field measures will be taken and sent to the vendor who will be manufacturing the custom fascia trim, LaVenture said.

A newly installed roof over the gazebo in Ivers Square is seen Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The three-phase renovation of Ivers Square is expected to be completed by May 10, 2019. BEN MATTHEWS

The roof will be a historically accurate replica of the gazeboï¿½s former bandstand-style roof from 1956.

ï¿½It will then be approximately ten weeks before the trim will be delivered and installed,ï¿½ LaVenture said.