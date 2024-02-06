"They were like water angels."

So said Jody Owens, who nearly drowned after a kayak accident last weekend in Bollinger County.

Owens, Cape police Sgt. Joey Hann and bystander Ethan Jamieson appeared on Faune Riggin's "Real Talk with Riggin" radio show on KZIM/KSIM in Cape Girardeau Friday morning, and related the story of how off-duty Hann and Jamieson rescued Owens from a near drowning.

All four, including Riggin, were at Whippoorwill Lake Family Campground last weekend.

Hann said he was throwing sticks in the water for his dog, Scout, to retrieve, when he saw Owens' kayak flip.

"I hadn't kayaked in a while," Owens said, adding, though, the techniques came back quickly, "I got a little carried away with going out."

The water was deep. He wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Owens stood up in the kayak to get a look at some big fish in the water, and the boat flipped under him. He went in the water.

"My girlfriend was in a kayak next to me with our baby," Owens said, and the baby was wearing a life jacket.

At first, Owens said, he thought he could just flip the kayak back over. "But any person that knows the water knows that when the kayak flips, water gets inside, and it's not coming back up in the water," he said.

He almost didn't, either.

Hann said the beach was busy, and if he hadn't been so close by, he wouldn't have heard Owens' cries for help.

Hann said he borrowed a kayak from a neighboring person, Dan McCall, who "didn't hesitate. I didn't want to ask him because you never know what happens on a water rescue," Hann said.

McCall's wife threw a life vest their way, Hann noted. "That's what we really needed to keep Jody afloat."

Jamieson arrived on scene shortly thereafter, swimming the length of two football fields in an incredibly short time frame, Riggin said.