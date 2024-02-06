The Scout to host Putt Putt Pub Crawl in downtown Cape Girardeau

Scout Hall and The Scout will be holding a Putt Putt Pub Crawl on Thursday, June 22.

This event will start at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.

Teams of four will be able to test their short-game through downtown Cape Girardeau on a nine-hole course hosted by downtown local bars and restaurants. The event will end with a social and prizes at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, where hole 9 is located.

Each location stop will provide drink or food specials and a Scout Hall representative to record each individual and team score. Speck Pizza will be waiting with free pizza samples at hole 9.