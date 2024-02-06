The Scout to host Putt Putt Pub Crawl in downtown Cape Girardeau

Scout Hall and The Scout will be holding a Putt Putt Pub Crawl on Thursday, June 22.
This event will start at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.
Teams of four will be able to test their short-game through downtown Cape Girardeau on a nine-hole course hosted by downtown local bars and restaurants. The event will end with a social and prizes at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, where hole 9 is located.
Each location stop will provide drink or food specials and a Scout Hall representative to record each individual and team score. Speck Pizza will be waiting with free pizza samples at hole 9.
During the after party, prizes will be awarded to the team with the lowest score and best costumes, and everyone will be entered to win a raffle prize.
All ages and skills are welcomed to this event, but those who wish to participate in any drink specials must be 21 or older.
Stops along the Putt Putt Pub Crawl are Many Good Things Brewing, 121 N. Water St.; Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St.; The Library, 10 S. Spanish St.; 21 Taps, 36 N. Spanish St.; Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway; Spectrum Record Lounge, 113 Broadway; Ground-A-Bout, 338 Broadway; Kenny's Flippin Burgers, 418 Broadway; and Scout Hall Outdoor.
To buy tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/putt-putt-pub-crawl-tickets-648796887957.
