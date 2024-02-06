The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will take place in August, the rodeo’s board of directors announced Tuesday.
A parade will kick off the event Aug. 1, and the rodeo will take place from Aug. 5 through 8.
“Our intent is to conduct the traditional events we have put on for the past 68 years and allow supporters and fans to participate at the level they feel comfortable,” according to the statement.
Additional safety and sanitation measures will be implemented, and the rodeo’s board will work with county and state entities to ensure best practices protocols are in place.
Canceling the event would have negative economic impact, to the tune of $6 million, according to the statement.
A three-stage focus will be followed “for the 2020 rodeo event and beyond”:
More information is at www.SikestonRodeo.com.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.