The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will take place in August, the rodeo’s board of directors announced Tuesday.

A parade will kick off the event Aug. 1, and the rodeo will take place from Aug. 5 through 8.

“Our intent is to conduct the traditional events we have put on for the past 68 years and allow supporters and fans to participate at the level they feel comfortable,” according to the statement.

Additional safety and sanitation measures will be implemented, and the rodeo’s board will work with county and state entities to ensure best practices protocols are in place.