NewsJune 17, 2020

The rodeo will go on: Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announces safety measures for August event

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will take place in August, the rodeo’s board of directors announced Tuesday. A parade will kick off the event Aug. 1, and the rodeo will take place from Aug. 5 through 8. “Our intent is to conduct the traditional events we have put on for the past 68 years and allow supporters and fans to participate at the level they feel comfortable,” according to the statement...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Kyle Hamrick competes in steer wrestling during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Aug. 9, 2017, in Sikeston, Missouri.
Kyle Hamrick competes in steer wrestling during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Aug. 9, 2017, in Sikeston, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will take place in August, the rodeo’s board of directors announced Tuesday.

A parade will kick off the event Aug. 1, and the rodeo will take place from Aug. 5 through 8.

“Our intent is to conduct the traditional events we have put on for the past 68 years and allow supporters and fans to participate at the level they feel comfortable,” according to the statement.

Additional safety and sanitation measures will be implemented, and the rodeo’s board will work with county and state entities to ensure best practices protocols are in place.

Canceling the event would have negative economic impact, to the tune of $6 million, according to the statement.

A three-stage focus will be followed “for the 2020 rodeo event and beyond”:

  • Protect the health of the rodeo’s volunteers, participants and community
  • Donate generated event revenue to area not-for-profit agencies
  • Preserve the 68-year rodeo event tradition

More information is at www.SikestonRodeo.com.

