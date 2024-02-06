'The Kindness Diaries' creator speaks in Cape Girardeau

One man dissatisfied with his life took off for a trip around the world with nothing but his yellow motorbike and a determination to rely on the kindness of strangers.

No money, no gas, no food, no lodging — and from this, Leon Logothetis gathered enough stories of strangers’ willingness to provide what he asked for to write a book and create a Netflix series, both titled “The Kindness Diaries.”

More than 1,000 students from Cape Girardeau schools heard Logothetis speak Wednesday, twice at Central Middle School, and twice again at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School.

He’s been on the road speaking since Aug. 20, Logothetis said, and he’s given at least 40 talks since then, “but it’s hard to remember.”

“I was bullied as a kid and felt very, very alone,” Logothetis said before his speaking engagement, his soft British accent evident.

He worked as a broker in London, “following someone else’s path,” Logothetis said, and realized how miserable he was right around the time he watched the movie “The Motorcycle Diaries,” what Logothetis called a “romanticized” take on Argentinian revolutionary Che Guevara’s trip he took traveling on kindness.

As to why he’s on the speaking tour, “I wanted to give back,” Logothetis said. “Wanted to inspire kids.”

At the 10 a.m. session, Logothetis told the gathered students from Franklin and Alma Schrader elementary schools, “I’m here today to talk to you about kindness.”

He brought several students up from the audience, asking each a question. Those questions ranged from “What does it feel like when someone is kind to you?” to “Who’s ever felt alone?’

“One day I was eating lunch by myself, and a kid just like you came up to me and said, ‘Would you like to eat lunch with me and my friends?’ I said ‘yes,’ and I felt happy I wasn’t alone anymore,” Logothetis said.

Logothetis didn’t just receive kindness on his travels. He also tried wherever he could to give back — when a homeless man shared what little lodging, food and safety he could, Logothetis made arrangements to help him enroll in a certificate course to help get his life back on track, for example.

“Kindness is free,” Logothetis said.