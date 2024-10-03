The Janes: It's never too late for love

"It wouldn't do to argue or disagree cause we can't tell what each of us has to say," said Joe Janes.

"We're both deaf," he added laughing.

"You don't argue that way," responded Cora Janes, with a smile.

Joe and Cora Janes are long-time residents of Qulin, Missouri. After the loss of both of their spouses in the late 90s, the couple connected at the Qulin Community Center, and soon after Cora became the caregiver for Joe.

Now aged, 94 and 97, respectively, the couple has made it official and tied the knot.

They were married Aug. 7, in the town where they raised their families and later found a second chance at love.

When asked how married life was treating them Joe said, "I can't tell no difference."

"We were happy before and were still happy," Cora chimed in.

Cora said she had always known Joe.

"I knew he was Sarah Lou's husband and I always loved Sarah Lou, but then when we lost her, well here we are," said Cora.

"He (Joe) was a farmer, but he had asthma and the dust killed him, so they moved here around 1950 and started a store up town. We lived in the back of that store building until around 1967, when he built this house," said Bob Janes, the son of Joe and the late Sarah Lou.