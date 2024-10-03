The Janes: It's never too late for love

"It wouldn't do to argue or disagree cause we can't tell what each of us has to say," said Joe Janes.
"We're both deaf," he added laughing.
"You don't argue that way," responded Cora Janes, with a smile.
Joe and Cora Janes are long-time residents of Qulin, Missouri. After the loss of both of their spouses in the late 90s, the couple connected at the Qulin Community Center, and soon after Cora became the caregiver for Joe.
Now aged, 94 and 97, respectively, the couple has made it official and tied the knot.
They were married Aug. 7, in the town where they raised their families and later found a second chance at love.
When asked how married life was treating them Joe said, "I can't tell no difference."
"We were happy before and were still happy," Cora chimed in.
Cora said she had always known Joe.
"I knew he was Sarah Lou's husband and I always loved Sarah Lou, but then when we lost her, well here we are," said Cora.
"He (Joe) was a farmer, but he had asthma and the dust killed him, so they moved here around 1950 and started a store up town. We lived in the back of that store building until around 1967, when he built this house," said Bob Janes, the son of Joe and the late Sarah Lou.
When asked if he liked the community he had served and spent the majority of his life in, Joe said, "Oh, yes, very much -- everyone was friendly and accepted us."
"He sold the store to a fertilizer plant and service station, then he sold off the service station and ran the fertilizer plant, so basically, he's been involved in business here for 60-something years," Bob said.
They were sure to talk about how proud they were of their families. Joe boasted he had four children, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, while Cora has one successful daughter in real estate, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
The couple explained with great pride how they had all grown to become successful adults. "They all work, they all have good jobs," said Joe.
"And these little ones like this, they're just as precious as can be," he went on, as his granddaughter Olivia Thomas slipped between him and Cora on the sofa in the couple's home.
"Back to our relationship," said Cora, "I think this is kind of special. We saw the century in, that was our first date. He called me and said if I come and get you, will you come and see the New Year in with me."
The couple said they watched television together to ring in the New Year and have been together ever since.
Joe is a charter member of the Lions Club, "in fact I'm the oldest member that's ever held a membership here," said Joe.
The Lions Club hosts a monthly dinner at the Qulin Community Center, which the couple used to attend regularly.
"They don't get around as well now, but they used to go there a lot," said Bob.
So it only made sense when they decided to marry, that they throw the celebration at the community center surrounded by friends.
"We had a big party, too," said Joe.
