The Golden Girls of P.E.O.

Kathy Brown, Sue Hellwege and Anne Marietta smile at each other with familiarity. Five decades of membership in P.E.O. have made them close friends as they work to support educational opportunities for women. In P.E.O. Chapter JN in Cape Girardeau, these women are known as the “golden girls.” To become a golden girl, each woman must be part of the sisterhood for more than 50 years. Cape Girardeau’s JN chapter has five golden girls in total, including Arizona resident Jane Daume and 60-year P.E.O. member Sandy Wilhelm.

Anne Marietta holds a framed portrait of her mother and P.E.O. golden girl Jean Burt. “My mother loved P.E.O.,” Marietta says. “She came to all the meetings up until she passed away.” Jasmine Jones

P.E.O. International has been making a difference in women’s lives by providing educational assistance since its founding in 1869. The seven women who started P.E.O. were students at Iowa Wesleyan College who began meeting privately to discuss educational opportunities for women.

“Their aim was that women could get an education,” Hellwege says.

Sue Hellwege motions to her P.E.O. needlepoint star crafted by the late Jean Burt. On this particular evening, the JN Chapter auctioned off a similar needlepoint to raise funds for their projects. Jasmine Jones

To accomplish this mission, P.E.O. started an independent women’s college, Cottey College in Nevada, Mo., and five educational assistance programs. To receive assistance, a woman is first sponsored by a local P.E.O. chapter before the final decision is made by the international P.E.O. chapter.

Cape’s local P.E.O. Chapter JN was founded in 1964 and has helped local and international women further their education through grants, loans and scholarships. The program specifically for international students is called the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship (IPS).

“IPS was started in 1949. It was started deliberately after World War II to help women then after the war get an education,” Brown says. “Their main requirement [for receiving the scholarship] is after they train here in any field, they are required to go back to their home country and use their skills there to train other women. It’s a way to spread the education.”

P.E.O.’s other programs are available for women in the United States and Canada. Marietta received a grant to finish her credentials and become a registered dietician in 1974. Recently, the chapter sponsored two more women with the same grant. When P.E.O. sponsors a woman, the chapter remains in contact with her, ensuring her needs are met financially, emotionally and mentally.

Although the three golden girls joined the organization at different P.E.O. chapters, they all got involved because of their families. Brown, Hellwege and Marietta’s mothers were all P.E.O. golden girls.

“I got involved because of my mother. She initiated me. She was the president [of Dexter’s P.E.O. Chapter] at the time,” Hellwege says. “Then later, I was able to help my niece become a P.E.O. I was president at the time, and I was able to bring her into the chapter.”