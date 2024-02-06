All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 28, 2019

'The brightest light ever': Shooting victim Madison Robinson planned to be paramedic with military

Cape Girardeau Central High School sophomore Madison Robinson had hopes of one day becoming a paramedic. But that dream was shattered Saturday night. Robinson, 15, was shot and killed on her front porch at 913 Jefferson Ave, at about 10:15 p.m. She and a second shooting victim were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Robinson died as a result of her wound...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Madison Robinson poses for a photo on the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau.
Madison Robinson poses for a photo on the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Central High School sophomore Madison Robinson had hopes of one day becoming a paramedic. But that dream was shattered Saturday night.

Robinson, 15, was shot and killed on her front porch at 913 Jefferson Ave, at about 10:15 p.m. She and a second shooting victim were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Robinson died as a result of her wound.

By phone Tuesday, Robinson’s mother, Martez Cleaves, said Robinson was a very energetic, outgoing child who loved fashion.

“She was just a lovable person,” Cleaves said. “When she came in the room, she just lit the whole room up. She was very loving.”

Cleaves said Robinson never met a stranger.

At school, she said Robinson “had so many friends” within the school’s Debate Team, Reading Club, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and several other activities.

“There was a lot. My mind is just running right now,” Cleaves said.

Robinson planned on becoming a paramedic in the U.S. military, Cleaves said. She was working on her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification through Central High’s dual-credit nursing program.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cleaves said Robinson also was considering joining the BETA Club, “but unfortunately she didn’t have the chance to get involved because her life ended so tragically.”

“Her smile, you could never forget her smile,” Cleaves said. “She was very outspoken, charismatic. She was a light; the brightest light ever.”

Robinson had an influence on everyone, Cleaves said.

“So many of her friends have reached out. She’s impacted them all, people that I didn’t even know that she knew,” she said.

Cleaves said Robinson was “so popular, very popular. I didn’t even realize she was this popular.”

She said Robinson was never “trouble or a problem” for anyone.

“Even at home, she was never a problem, never gave myself a problem at all,” Cleaves added. “She was just Madison.”

Cape Girardeau police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, in connection with the shooting that killed Robinson. The shooting also wounded a 20-year-old man who was with Robinson on the porch.

Funeral arrangements are set for Tuesday at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, Missouri. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., with the funeral at 1 p.m.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy