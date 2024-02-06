Cape Girardeau Central High School sophomore Madison Robinson had hopes of one day becoming a paramedic. But that dream was shattered Saturday night.

Robinson, 15, was shot and killed on her front porch at 913 Jefferson Ave, at about 10:15 p.m. She and a second shooting victim were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Robinson died as a result of her wound.

By phone Tuesday, Robinson’s mother, Martez Cleaves, said Robinson was a very energetic, outgoing child who loved fashion.

“She was just a lovable person,” Cleaves said. “When she came in the room, she just lit the whole room up. She was very loving.”

Cleaves said Robinson never met a stranger.

At school, she said Robinson “had so many friends” within the school’s Debate Team, Reading Club, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and several other activities.

“There was a lot. My mind is just running right now,” Cleaves said.

Robinson planned on becoming a paramedic in the U.S. military, Cleaves said. She was working on her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification through Central High’s dual-credit nursing program.