Cape Girardeau Central High School sophomore Madison Robinson had hopes of one day becoming a paramedic. But that dream was shattered Saturday night.
Robinson, 15, was shot and killed on her front porch at 913 Jefferson Ave, at about 10:15 p.m. She and a second shooting victim were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Robinson died as a result of her wound.
By phone Tuesday, Robinson’s mother, Martez Cleaves, said Robinson was a very energetic, outgoing child who loved fashion.
“She was just a lovable person,” Cleaves said. “When she came in the room, she just lit the whole room up. She was very loving.”
Cleaves said Robinson never met a stranger.
At school, she said Robinson “had so many friends” within the school’s Debate Team, Reading Club, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and several other activities.
“There was a lot. My mind is just running right now,” Cleaves said.
Robinson planned on becoming a paramedic in the U.S. military, Cleaves said. She was working on her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification through Central High’s dual-credit nursing program.
Cleaves said Robinson also was considering joining the BETA Club, “but unfortunately she didn’t have the chance to get involved because her life ended so tragically.”
“Her smile, you could never forget her smile,” Cleaves said. “She was very outspoken, charismatic. She was a light; the brightest light ever.”
Robinson had an influence on everyone, Cleaves said.
“So many of her friends have reached out. She’s impacted them all, people that I didn’t even know that she knew,” she said.
Cleaves said Robinson was “so popular, very popular. I didn’t even realize she was this popular.”
She said Robinson was never “trouble or a problem” for anyone.
“Even at home, she was never a problem, never gave myself a problem at all,” Cleaves added. “She was just Madison.”
Cape Girardeau police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, in connection with the shooting that killed Robinson. The shooting also wounded a 20-year-old man who was with Robinson on the porch.
Funeral arrangements are set for Tuesday at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, Missouri. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., with the funeral at 1 p.m.
